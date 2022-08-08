Emergency services were sent out to Chesterfield Road in Heeley, Sheffield, over concerns for the welfare of a man who has been seen throwing bricks from the roof of a property.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 4.51am this morning (Monday, August 8) following reports of concern for the welfare of a man on the roof of a building in the Chesterfield Road area of Sheffield.

“Roads in and around Chesterfield Road have been closed to allow emergency services to respond to the incident.

The scene in Chesterfield Road, Heeley

“Motorists are advised to plan alternative routes and avoid the area.”

The road is currently cordoned off between B&M Bargains, at the junction of Little London Road, to the entrance of Heeley Retail Park.

In addition to a police presence, the Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are also at the scene.

Eyewitnesses say the man has made his way onto the roof of a Chesterfield Road property, opposite Heeley Retail Park, and has been throwing bricks down on to the street.

Heeley Retail Park is currently cordoned off by police

Adam Heyes, owner of Mandala cafe, said: "I've seen him throwing a few bricks and things. I just hope he's OK."

The police cordon has led to a number of bus services operating in the area being diverted.

A spokesperson for First South Yorkshire said they are diverting their 20 service ‘from city like a 18 service to Warminster Road and resume route in both directions’.

Eye-witnesses have reported seeing a man throw bricks from the roof of a property

In addition, its 24 service from London Road will divert like a 75/76 route to Woodseats and resume normal route in both directions.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach Yorkshire added: “Due to Heeley being closed 25s will use Wolseley RD Abbeydale RD then Woodseats RD Both ways.”