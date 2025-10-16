Charlotte Road Sheffield: Homes left without water again after street experiences SECOND pipe burst in days
Charlotte Road, near Bramall Lane, suffered its second burst pipe of the week today, resulting in a temporary loss of supply.
The supply is now back on, said Yorkshire Water, who has apologised to customers over the latest incident.
It was the second burst on Charlotte Road, which saw a similar issue during the early hours of Wednesday.
The earlier burst had been repaired and the road was opened up under two-way traffic lights while engineeers were at the scene.
A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said this afternoon: "Unfortunately, we experienced a secondary burst on Charlotte Road, which resulted in a temporary loss of water for some properties in the area.
“We have now re-zoned the network and supplies have been restored.
“Our teams will be on site to complete a repair and reinstate the road.
“We understand how frustrating this is for customers, and we apologise for the inconvenience while the repairs are carried out."
The issues on Charlotte Road followed a major burst involving a water main on Cumberland Road, at the bottom of The Moor, which the company said had caused more bursts elsewhere as a result of pressure fluctuations.