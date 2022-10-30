Fans were told both coaches had broken down. Similarly, in Rotherham, fans were left waiting there for a coach which also failed to appear.

In a Facebook post, the travel company said: “We would like to offer our upmost and sincere apologies to all our customers who have been affected by today’s misfortunes.

One hundred Sheffield United fans were left stranded when two coaches failed to turn up yesterday to take them to an away game at West Brom (Photo: Simon Bellis/ Sportimage)

“We are a small family-run company and we pride ourselves on our customer service and our commitment to the community, helping the NHS by transporting staff throughout Covid-19 to our present day fulfillments within the local communities.

“Today (Saturday) has been unprecedented but please be assured we will be offering refunds to those affected and we’re striving to ensure what has happened today, never happens again. We will be contacting you in relation to refunds or re-scheduling.

“Thank you to all of our valued customers who have offered their support and understanding.”

Fans affected posted Facebook comments in response, criticising the firm for the lack of information provided yesterday and in an additional statements Cawthorne’s said: “Agree 100 per cent, we are working to make sure this kind of situation never happens again and that at any time communication is priority.”

Cawthorne’s Travel said yesterday’s developments were “totally out of our control but understand anger amongst people who were in this situation.”

When asked to expand on what had happened, the firm said: “At the moment not until its fully investigated and dealt with.”