Cawthorne's Travel: Bus company issues statement after leaving Sheffield United and Rotherham fans stranded
A company which left Sheffield United and Rotherham United fans stranded yesterday when coaches failed to turn up to take supporters to away games has issued a statement.
Cawthorne’s Travel was booked to take three coaches full of Sheffield United fans to West Brom yesterday and a coach of Rotherham United supporters to Cardiff. The night before, the firm contacted the organiser of the Sheffield United trip and said only two coaches would be coming but on the day none were sent.
Fans were told both coaches had broken down. Similarly, in Rotherham, fans were left waiting there for a coach which also failed to appear.
In a Facebook post, the travel company said: “We would like to offer our upmost and sincere apologies to all our customers who have been affected by today’s misfortunes.
“We are a small family-run company and we pride ourselves on our customer service and our commitment to the community, helping the NHS by transporting staff throughout Covid-19 to our present day fulfillments within the local communities.
“Today (Saturday) has been unprecedented but please be assured we will be offering refunds to those affected and we’re striving to ensure what has happened today, never happens again. We will be contacting you in relation to refunds or re-scheduling.
“Thank you to all of our valued customers who have offered their support and understanding.”
Fans affected posted Facebook comments in response, criticising the firm for the lack of information provided yesterday and in an additional statements Cawthorne’s said: “Agree 100 per cent, we are working to make sure this kind of situation never happens again and that at any time communication is priority.”
Cawthorne’s Travel said yesterday’s developments were “totally out of our control but understand anger amongst people who were in this situation.”
When asked to expand on what had happened, the firm said: “At the moment not until its fully investigated and dealt with.”
The firm added: “Lack of communication today and circumstances beyond our control developed with no communication to affected groups. We will be ensuring this does not happen again communication, driver or vehicle wise.”