File photo of Rotherham Uniter's Georgie Kelly. A number of Rotherham United fans couldd not make their away game against Cardiff City today because their coach by Cawthorne's Travel never arrived. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Earlier today (October 29), The Star reported how a hundred Sheffield United fans bound for a West Brom game were left stranded when two coaches operated by Cawthorne’s Travel failed to turn up.

But they weren’t the only disappointed fans it seems. The Star now understands a number of Rotherham United fans who were due to travel to an away match against Cardiff City were also left out in the rain this morning when their Cawthorne’s Travel bus also failed to arrive.

Rotherham fan and dad Paul Gabbitas said he, his partner and his daughter are “absolutely fuming” after their much-anticipated trip to Wales today was spoiled. They were out at 8am today at their pick up point in Rotherham town centre – but the coach never arrived.

Cawthorne’s Travel is yet to release a statement over the lack of service for the Rotherham game.

Paul said: “I’m absolutely fuming. We were stood in the rain from 8am waiting and they didn’t even come. They won’t answer the phone and we’ve just had no explanation.

“There were no other coaches going from Rotherham to Cardiff today and we’ve just had to go home. We’ve never been to Wales before and we were really looking forward to it – my daughter was giddy, honestly.

“It’s £50 for the football tickets we can’t get back, plus money for sandwiches and the like. We're hoping we can get a refund for the £50 coach tickets.

“We just feel let down.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes on the same day two coaches were due at 7am to take 100 Sheffield United fans to a game against West Brom – only for fans to receive a message at 8.15am to say both buses had broken down. At 9.15am, a second message confirmed there would be no replacements coming.

In fact, three coaches were originally booked for the trip, but fans were contacted last night (October 28) to say there were only two available.