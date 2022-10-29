Three coaches were booked and paid for in advance but last night Cawthorne’s Travel contacted the trip organiser to say that only two were available. Kassim Ahmed, who has organised coaches for Blades supporters for 42 years, managed to get a last minute replacement last night and was assured the other two coaches would turn up.

But today, fans gathered at their meeting place on London Road at 7am and were contacted by the company at 8.15am to say both coaches had broken down and they were waiting for a fitter to carry out repairs.

At 9.15am they were contacted again to say that the coaches would not get the fans to the game on time – leaving them stranded and having to make alternative plans.

One hundred Sheffield United fans were left disappointed when two coaches failed to turn up to take them to West Brom this morning (Photo: George Wood/ Getty Images)

Kassim, whose coach trips are know as Kaz’s Tours, managed to get some fans onto other buses with other supporters’ groups but the majority were forced to book trains or drive to the game.

Kassim, owner of Birley Moor News, said a number of fans with tickets were unable to get to the ground so will end up missing the game.

“I have organised coaches for 42 years and in all that time have never known anything like this,” he said.

“To be told at 6.30pm yesterday that they could only get two coaches was bad enough but after a lot of time spent ringing around, I managed to get another, which obviously I had to pay for even though I’d already paid Cawthorne’s Travel for three. But for them to let us know this morning that the couldn’t supply the other two was disgusting.

“We had fans of all ages, including families, waiting for the coaches. Thankfully they are all nice people and don’t blame me but I feel responsible. What is disappointing is the lack of an apology from the company and lack of information about refunding the thousands we paid in advance – it is not good enough.

“We are supposed to be going to Bristol with them on Tuesday but now there are obviously a lot of nervous fans.”