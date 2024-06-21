Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Europe’s largest purpose-built food hall opened in Sheffield on May 23 and reviews from customers have started to roll in.

The restaurant currently sits at an average of 3.7 stars on Google reviews, a solid result for a venue that has only had a month to get used to the demands of such a large space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The food hall, complete with a rooftop bar area and DJ, has impressed many of its younger visitors.

The Cambridge Street Collective recently opened in Sheffield city centre

Pete Nicholson says: “It’s such a cool place, always busy with a good vibe, kids love it too.”

Equipped with a kids’ play area and a range of events, including a family party, kids craft club and Cinderella disco, it has been a hit with families, according to the reviews.

Meanwhile, for the adults there is augmented reality darts, wine tasting and cooking masterclasses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Philip Shaw congratulated the venue on the range of food options available, enough for everyone to find something to enjoy. He also mentioned the range of bars.

There are some complaints mentioned in reviews about the speed of service, with some customers reporting waiting over 45 minutes for their food.

But others have said the opposite, suggesting this is due to busy times, rather than slow service. There is also now an option to order food via an app, with an alert for stalls with a particularly long wait time.

Some have questioned restaurant-style prices for a venue not offering restaurant level service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reviewer, Emma, said: “It’s a little pricey but not dissimilar to other food halls.”

But James Hagon said the £10 he paid for burger was well spent.

As a whole, visitors have been impressed by the food hall, with many saying they hope it thrives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cavernous new industrial-themed venue, opposite the old John Lewis store, measures around 20,000 sq ft and has space for 1,200 diners.

As well as the many kitchens serving up street food from around the globe, there are four bars, rooftop terraces, a BBQ and sushi dining space.

It is run by Blend Family, which also operates the popular Cutlery Works food hall in Neepsend, Sheffield, along with Kargo MKT in Manchester and Global Provision Outlet in Liverpool.

Matt Bigland, Blend Family’s founder and CEO, said: “Sheffield is our home and bringing Europe's biggest purpose-built food hall to our city is really exciting!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad