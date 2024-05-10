Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Europe’s ‘largest’ purpose-built food hall will have 20 food and drink vendors

A huge new food hall in Sheffield city centre is set to open to the public on Thursday, May 23, it has been announced.

The new Cambridge Street Collective food hall in Sheffield city centre, which is due to open to the public on Thursday, May 23. Photo: Steel City Drone Pilot

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cambridge Street Collective (CSC) will reportedly be Europe’s largest purpose-built food hall, with 20 food and drink vendors under the one roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cavernous new industrial-themed venue, opposite the old John Lewis store, measures around 20,000 sq ft and has space for 1,200 diners.

Rooftop terraces

As well as the many kitchens serving up street food from around the globe, there will be four bars, rooftop terraces, a BBQ and sushi dining space, augmented reality darts, and a children's play area.

It will be run by Blend Family, which also operates the popular Cutlery Works food hall in Neepsend, Sheffield, along with Kargo MKT in Manchester and Global Provision Outlet in Liverpool.

Homeland Delicacy will be one of the food vendors at the new Cambridge Street Collective food hall in Sheffield city centre. Photo: Cambridge Street Collective/Homeland Delicacy

Matt Bigland, Blend Family’s founder and CEO, said: “Sheffield is our home and bringing Europe's biggest purpose-built food hall to our city is really exciting!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our goal is to bring together a community of talented food entrepreneurs representing the diverse melting pot of Sheffield, providing high-profile opportunities for the food talents in our city and offering guests a trip around the globe here in Sheffield a taste of our amazing city’s diverse DNA.”

There will be a VIP launch night on Wednesday, May 22, before the new food hall opens to the general public.

Free events and special offers

Cambridge Street Collective will serve up more than just food and drink, with weekly childrens and family events, live music, monthly indie markets and arts and crafts workshops among the activities planned.

Upcoming events include free mini dance parties, pasta making workshops for youngsters aged six to 14, and animal portrait classes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michies, serving Detroit-style pizza, will be among the vendors at the huge new Cambridge Street Collective food hall in Sheffield city centre. Photo: Cambridge Street Collective/Michies

Children will be able to eat for free during the school holidays and there will be lunch offers, workspace, bottomless batch brew coffee and tea during the week, and happy hour deals.

It will also be home to social enterprise, the Blend Culinary Foundation Community Kitchen.

What food and drink will be available?

The full list of food and drink vendors at Cambridge Street is:

Tang Hotpot offer tantalising fusion cuisine with a famous numbing hot soup that originates from Sichuan China

offer tantalising fusion cuisine with a famous numbing hot soup that originates from Sichuan China Asia Thai Street Food specialise in the flavours of Southern Thailand.

specialise in the flavours of Southern Thailand. El Chappo are bringing the authentic tastes of Mexico to Sheffield.

are bringing the authentic tastes of Mexico to Sheffield. Homeland Delicacy will be serving up West African classics.

will be serving up West African classics. Vnam will be bringing authentic Vietnamese food and family recipes passed down through generations.

will be bringing authentic Vietnamese food and family recipes passed down through generations. Baity are set to present the authentic flavours, passion and rich heritage of Palestine.

are set to present the authentic flavours, passion and rich heritage of Palestine. Unit Burger specialise in mouthwatering halal and gourmet burgers.

specialise in mouthwatering halal and gourmet burgers. Gyros Express will be serving their signature authentic Greek cuisine.

will be serving their signature authentic Greek cuisine. Zaika E Pakistan is a contemporary Pakistani street food kitchen.

is a contemporary Pakistani street food kitchen. Send Noods specialises in Hong Kongese staples all made fresh from scratch by hand.

specialises in Hong Kongese staples all made fresh from scratch by hand. House of Habesha Crowned ‘Best Food Trader 2022’ at the Manchester Food and Drink Awards will be bringing the incredible flavours of Eritrean and Ethiopian cuisine.

Crowned ‘Best Food Trader 2022’ at the Manchester Food and Drink Awards will be bringing the incredible flavours of Eritrean and Ethiopian cuisine. Egg & Co are bringing egg-ceptional breakfast egg sandwiches.

are bringing egg-ceptional breakfast egg sandwiches. Michies is a Detroit-style pizza-inspired pizzeria, with cheesy crusts and wild flavours.

is a Detroit-style pizza-inspired pizzeria, with cheesy crusts and wild flavours. Kyoyu Grill & Sushi Bar is where the essence of Japanese cuisine meets a modern innovation.

is where the essence of Japanese cuisine meets a modern innovation. Tiny Shop is Sheffield’s local favourite bubble tea spot, offering premium teas and fresh fruit infusions.

is Sheffield’s local favourite bubble tea spot, offering premium teas and fresh fruit infusions. Little Penang will be serving their flavours of authentic Malaysian street food.

will be serving their flavours of authentic Malaysian street food. Locale Coffee serve some of the world’s finest coffees, brewed without compromise, served without complication.

serve some of the world’s finest coffees, brewed without compromise, served without complication. Frerot is a modern British dining on-the-counter experience from the brothers Luke & Joe. Take a seat at the counter and enjoy a sense of belonging and community.

is a modern British dining on-the-counter experience from the brothers Luke & Joe. Take a seat at the counter and enjoy a sense of belonging and community. Hungry Buddha, already a Sheffield favourite at The Moor market, will bring their healthy home-cooked food with authentic flavours from the peaks of Nepal.

already a Sheffield favourite at The Moor market, will bring their healthy home-cooked food with authentic flavours from the peaks of Nepal. Kumo is an Asian-focused bar serving premium cocktails and specialising in Japanese whisky and highballs.

The new food hall is a major piece of the £470 million Heart of the City transformation, which has already seen new shops and offices open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leah’s Yard, a collection of shops, cafes and workspaces, housed in the historic former ‘Little Mesters’ workshops, is due to open on Cambridge Street, beside the new food hall, this summer.