1 . Hungry Buddha

Hungry Buddha will already be familiar to many people who have sampled the delicious flavours of the Himalayas cooked up at its hugely popular stall at Sheffield's Moor Market. It's run by Dev, who was born and raised in Kathmandu and studied in South India before returning to Nepal as a mountain trek leader, which is how he met his wife, who is from Sheffield, and ended up in the Steel City. He trained as a chef, refined his skills at London’s renowned Bombay Bicycle Club restaurant, and travelled across Nepal and South India to research the food there. The authentic South Indian dishes at Hungry Buddha include traditional crispy dosa pancakes brimming with an array of fillings, accompanied by homemade sambar and coconut chutney. Also not to be missed are the 'delectable' homemade South Indian thali-style curries. Photo: Cambridge Street Collective/Hungry Buddha