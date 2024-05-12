The exciting is mounting in Sheffield ahead of the opening of what will be Europe’s ‘largest’ purpose-built food hall.
The full list of 20 vendors serving food and drink from around the world has now been confirmed.
They include a new offering from the duo behind a Michelin-recommended restaurant, and many more independent traders bringing global flavours from Thailand to Mexico, via West Africa.
There will be rooftop terraces, augmented reality darts, a children's play area and free family activities.
Here are all 20 food and drink vendors which have been confirmed and what we know about them, including their most popular dishes.
1. Hungry Buddha
Hungry Buddha will already be familiar to many people who have sampled the delicious flavours of the Himalayas cooked up at its hugely popular stall at Sheffield's Moor Market. It's run by Dev, who was born and raised in Kathmandu and studied in South India before returning to Nepal as a mountain trek leader, which is how he met his wife, who is from Sheffield, and ended up in the Steel City. He trained as a chef, refined his skills at London’s renowned Bombay Bicycle Club restaurant, and travelled across Nepal and South India to research the food there. The authentic South Indian dishes at Hungry Buddha include traditional crispy dosa pancakes brimming with an array of fillings, accompanied by homemade sambar and coconut chutney. Also not to be missed are the 'delectable' homemade South Indian thali-style curries. Photo: Cambridge Street Collective/Hungry Buddha
2. Samui Thai Street Food
Samui Thai Street Food is run by a Thai boxing coach, Preeda, and its flavours certainly pack a punch. He already has a popular cafe at Nether Edge, cooking up the authentic flavours of his native Koh Samui island. Popular dishes include the Massaman curry and the prawn pad thai. Photo: Cambridge Street Collective/Samui Thai Street Food
3. Michies pizza
Michies is bringing Detroit-style pizza to Sheffield. It is founded by Grace, who some diners may already know from Neapolitan Pizzeria Little Dough at Sheffield's Cutlery Works food hall. The unique pizzas have been described as 'a mix of American and Italian flavours with a twist of British quirkiness. Think cheesy crusts and wild flavours.' You can get Michies pizzas by the slice or by the 'pie', and there will be a rotating menu of special sides, such as American Carnivals., available too. Photo: Cambridge Street Collective/Michies
4. El Chappo
El Chappo is run by Liam, who used to serve in the RAF but left to pursue his culinary dreams full time. The Mexican fusion menu, it is said, 'blends authentic Mexican classics with modern twists, creating a symphony of flavours that captivate the senses'. Photo: Cambridge Street Collective/El Chappo
