Bryan and Mary Andrews: Tribute plans for Sheffield couple found dead in their Totley home
Devastated friends are looking to create a tribute to a well loved Sheffield couple who were found dead in their Totley home at the weekend.
Bryan and Mary Andrews had been members of Totley Open Gardens, whose members opened their gardens up to the public and raised money for charity in the process. Its organiser said they would like do to something in tribute to the popular couple, described by neighbours as ‘lovely, lovely people’.
Terrey Road
Jennie Street, who has organised Totley Open Gardens (TOG) since 2002, said former builder Bryan and retired nurse Mary opened their garden on Terrey Road for three years in 2008, 2009 and 2010.
Most Popular
She said: “They both loved gardening, grew vegetables as well as flowers, and Bryan kept the garden immaculately tidy. He loved everything to be in order and because he had been a builder, he built some lovely hard landscaping in the garden, including a raised pond.
“We used to hold TOG socials at each other’s houses, and I remember when he came to mine, he said he didn’t like it, because mine is much more of a wildlife garden, woolly and quirky, and it didn’t suit his taste! We all laughed about that, as we all know there was never anything out of place in Bryan’s garden.
“Mary had been a nurse all her working life, and Bryan also loved to do odd jobs for people – because he liked everything trim and tidy, and he did planting, DIY and maintenance around neighbours’ gardens.
“Totley Open Gardeners Association will probably be considering doing something as a tribute to Bryan and Mary after this tragedy.
“We are all deeply saddened and shocked by what happened to them. It is beyond horrible.”
Murder investigation
Police launched a murder investigation after the couple’s death and a man has been charged with their murder.
Mr and Mrs Andrews, aged 79 and 76 respectively, were reportedly found critically injured at their home in Terrey Road in Totley just after 10.15am on Sunday, November 27, after police responded to a call out of concern for their welfare. The couple were subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.
Loved-ones and well-wishers have left dozens of bouquets of flowers outside the family.