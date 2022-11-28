Police remain at the scene on Terrey Road, Totley, today as investigations into the death of the well-loved couple, both aged in their 70s, continue. Police vans and a patrol car were earlier parked outside the house, which remained cordoned off with blue and white police tape.

But flowers had begun to be left outside the front gate of the house, which the couple had shared for decades, and where they had brought up their family.

Among those laying flowers outside the house today were Kevin and Maggie Maw, who lived on the next street. Kevin said: “Brian was the proverbial pillar of the community, and so was Mary. They had community spirit and did anything for anyone.

Devastated Sheffield neighbours today paid tribute suspected murder victims Brian and Mary Andrews, described as ‘pillars of the community’. Pictured is a policeman standing guard at the scene on Terrey Road, Totley, next to flowers left in memory of the couple

“They would put people’s bins away for them, and Brian would cut the grass on the verges next to the road if the council didn’t do it. He was a wonderful, good man, who everyone respected and people were very fond of – it is such a loss. Mary, who I think was an ex-nurse, was the same, she did a lot for people.”

He described former builder Brian as a well known figure, often seen out in his flat cap.

Maggie added: “It is such a feeling of shock that has gone round the streets here. People are devastated. I still can’t believe it and I think we’re still in a state of shock. They say people always speak well of the dead, but all the good things people are saying about Brian and Mary are true.”

Tributes after Terrey Road murder

Another neighbour, who did not want to be named, said when she first moved in, Brian had brought her mail round because it was often delivered to his house by mistake by Royal Mail. She said: “They were lovely, lovely, people. Brian loved his garden and was often out gardening. He used to say he only gardened if there was a ‘Y’ in the day. He would always ask how we were and stop to chat. They were a real part of the community and will be missed more than we can say.”

Another neighbour, who also asked not to be named, said he had known Brian and Mary for 20 years. “Brian was a real man of the community,” he said. “He used to get involved in show clearing every year, and was involved in the Totley residents association. When I wasn’t well he came and helped me clear the snow off my drive. He was a man who would go out of his way to help other people, and Mary was the same. They had lived here longer than I have and represent the best of the area.”

Chief Superintendent Shelley Hemsley, of South Yorkshire Police, said warned residents to expect a large police presence in the community in the aftermath of the double murder.

She urged anyone with information “no matter how small it may seem” to come forward.

Call the force on 101 quoting log number 305 of November 27, 2022, or by using the online portal at http://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/. Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555111.

