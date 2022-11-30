James Duncan Andrews, of Reney Avenue, was arrested over the weekend after his parents, Bryan and Mary Andrews, were pronounced dead at their Totley home on Sunday. He appeared at Sheffield Crown Court today (November 30) just four days after their deaths.

The 51-year-old, who appeared in a green-grey prison sweatshirt, spoke only to confirm his name before he was remanded into custody. The court heard he will likely enter his guilty or not-guilty plea on March 13, 2023.

Mr and Mrs Andrews, aged 79 and 76 respectively, were reportedly found critically injured at their home in Terrey Road in Totley just after 10.15am on Sunday, November 27, after police responded to a call out of concern for their welfare. The couple were subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

A police cordon remained in place at the elderly couple’s home yesterday, where loved-ones and well-wishers have left dozens of bouquets of flowers.

Tributes left to Mr & Mrs Andrews have painted them as pillars of their community. Among those who have left flowers are Kevin and Maggie Maw, who live on the next street. Kevin said: “Bryan was the proverbial pillar of the community, and so was Mary. They had community spirit and did anything for anyone.

“They would put people’s bins away for them, and Bryan would cut the grass on the verges next to the road if the council didn’t do it. He was a wonderful, good man, who everyone respected and people were very fond of – it is such a loss. Mary, who I think was an ex-nurse, was the same, she did a lot for people.”

He described former builder Bryan as a well known figure, often seen out in his flat cap. Maggie added: “It is such a feeling of shock that has gone round the streets here. People are devastated. I still can’t believe it and I think we’re still in a state of shock. They say people always speak well of the dead, but all the good things people are saying about Bryan and Mary are true.”

