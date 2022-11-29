The defendant, who has been named by police as James Andrews but whose name appears as Duncan Andrews on court lists, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning (Tuesday, November 29) charged with the murders of his parents, Bryan and Mary Andrews. Duncan Andrews, of Reney Avenue in Greenhill, Sheffield, was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court tomorrow (Wednesday, November 30).

Police have now officially confirmed the identities of Mr and Mrs Andrews, aged 79 and 76, respectively; however, their cause of death is still not known. The murder investigation was launched after officers were called to their property in Terrey Road in Totley, Sheffield, just after 10.15am on Sunday, November 27, to a report of concern for welfare.

The emergency services attended and found Mr and Mrs Andrews critically injured, and the couple were subsequently pronounced dead at the scene. A police cordon remained in place at the couple’s home earlier today, where loved ones and well-wishers have come to leave bouquets of flowers – as tributes to the couple continue to pour in.

Over a dozen bouquets of flowers have been laid in tribute to Bryan and Mary Andrews, who were found dead at their home in Terrey Road, Totley on the morning of Sunday, November 27, 2022. Picture: Dean Atkins

Among those who have left flowers are Kevin and Maggie Maw, who live on the next street. Kevin said: “Bryan was the proverbial pillar of the community, and so was Mary. They had community spirit and did anything for anyone.

“They would put people’s bins away for them, and Bryan would cut the grass on the verges next to the road if the council didn’t do it. He was a wonderful, good man, who everyone respected and people were very fond of – it is such a loss. Mary, who I think was an ex-nurse, was the same, she did a lot for people.”

He described former builder Bryan as a well known figure, often seen out in his flat cap. Maggie added: “It is such a feeling of shock that has gone round the streets here. People are devastated. I still can’t believe it and I think we’re still in a state of shock. They say people always speak well of the dead, but all the good things people are saying about Bryan and Mary are true.”

The home of Mr and Mrs Andrews in Terrey Road, Totley remained under police guard earlier today (Tuesday, November 29, 2022). Picture: Dean Atkins

