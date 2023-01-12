Arctic Monkeys have been handed two nominations for the 2023 Brit Awards – but the iconic Sheffield band’s album The Car misses out.

The list of nominees published this afternoon sees Alex Turner and his bandmates nominated for the categories of best group, and for best alternative / rock.

It comes after the band released their latest album, The Car, in 2022, with the group even producing a special Sheffield dialect translation version of the publicity poster, translated as ‘Car, which was posted on Arundel Gate. But the album is not among the best album nominees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Arctic Monkeys are also set for a high profile return to Sheffield later this year, with two concert dates in the diary. The group, originally from High Green are playing at Hillsborough Park on June 9 and June 10.

Arctic Monkeys have been handed two nominations for the 2023 Brit Awards – but the iconic Sheffield band’s album The Car misses out. PIctured is the band's Sheffield dialect version of the album publicity poster, in the city centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 50 artists are nominated for the 2023 Brit Awards. The winners will be announced at a star-studded ceremony at London's O2 Arena on Saturday 11 February.

The full list of the nominees

Advertisement Hide Ad

Album of the Year: The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language, Fred Again - Actual Life 3 (Jan 1 - September 9 2022),

Harry Styles - Harry's House, Stormzy - This Is What I Mean, Wet Leg - Wet Leg,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artist of the Year: Central Cee, Fred Again, George Ezra, Harry Styles, Stormzy

Best group: The 1975, Arctic Monkeys, Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Nova Twins, Wet Leg

Advertisement Hide Ad

Song of the Year: Aitch and Ashanti - Baby, Cat Burns - Go, Dave - Starlight, Ed Sheeran and Elton John - Merry Christmas, Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All), George Ezra - Green Green Grass, Harry Styles - As It Was, Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me, LF System - Make Me Feel, Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Best international artist: Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Taylor Swift

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best international group: Blackpink, Drake & 21 Savage, First Aid Kit, Fontaines DC, Gabriels

International song of the Year: Beyoncé - Break My Soul, David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue), Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru, Encanto cast - We Don't Talk About Bruno, Gayle - ABCDEFU, Jack Harlow - First Class, Lizzo - About Damn Time, Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott - Where Are You Now?, OneRepublic - I Ain't Worried, Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best new artist: Kojey Radical, Rina Sawayama, Sam Ryder, Mimi Webb, Wet Leg, Rising Star, Flo - winners, Cat Burns, Nia Archives.

Best alternative / rock: The 1975, Arctic Monkeys, Nova Twins, Tom Grennan, Wet Leg,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best dance: Becky Hill, Bonobo, Calvin Harris, Eliza Rose, Fred Again

Best hip-hop / rap / grime: Aitch, Central Cee, Dave, Loyle Carner, Stormzy

Advertisement Hide Ad