The list of nominees published this afternoon sees Alex Turner and his bandmates nominated for the categories of best group, and for best alternative / rock.
It comes after the band released their latest album, The Car, in 2022, with the group even producing a special Sheffield dialect translation version of the publicity poster, translated as ‘Car, which was posted on Arundel Gate. But the album is not among the best album nominees.
Song of the Year: Aitch and Ashanti - Baby, Cat Burns - Go, Dave - Starlight, Ed Sheeran and Elton John - Merry Christmas, Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All), George Ezra - Green Green Grass, Harry Styles - As It Was, Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me, LF System - Make Me Feel, Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
Best international artist: Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Taylor Swift
Best international group: Blackpink, Drake & 21 Savage, First Aid Kit, Fontaines DC, Gabriels
International song of the Year: Beyoncé - Break My Soul, David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue), Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru, Encanto cast - We Don't Talk About Bruno, Gayle - ABCDEFU, Jack Harlow - First Class, Lizzo - About Damn Time, Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott - Where Are You Now?, OneRepublic - I Ain't Worried, Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero