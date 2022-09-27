Alex Turner and the boys will take to the Pyramid Stage next June for the third time round.

It has been 10 years since the band last played the iconic stage and the news comes as they are set to release upcoming album ‘The Car’ on October 21 this year.

Alongside an upcoming 2023 tour with two dates in Sheffield, Arctic Monkeys will now also play the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2023. Picture by Zackery Michael

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sun reported: “Alex Turner and the band are coming back to Glastonbury and this time their set is going to be even bigger and better.

“The lads have signed on the dotted line and will return to the Pyramid Stage next June.

“It is really special for them to be doing a hat-trick on that stage and it is something they have wanted to do for a while.

"After the festival dates lined up with their upcoming tour they said they couldn’t not play there again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The band are in the process of putting together their team and are working on making their performance one of Glastonbury’s most memorable.”

It will be their first live performance in the Steel City since their sell-out performance at the Utilita Arena in September 2018.