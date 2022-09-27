Arctic Monkeys Glastonbury: Sheffield's finest export to headline Pyramid stage in 2023
Sheffield’s-own Arctic Monkeys will headline Glastonbury 2023.
Alex Turner and the boys will take to the Pyramid Stage next June for the third time round.
It has been 10 years since the band last played the iconic stage and the news comes as they are set to release upcoming album ‘The Car’ on October 21 this year.
The Sun reported: “Alex Turner and the band are coming back to Glastonbury and this time their set is going to be even bigger and better.
“The lads have signed on the dotted line and will return to the Pyramid Stage next June.
“It is really special for them to be doing a hat-trick on that stage and it is something they have wanted to do for a while.
"After the festival dates lined up with their upcoming tour they said they couldn’t not play there again.
“The band are in the process of putting together their team and are working on making their performance one of Glastonbury’s most memorable.”
The Sheffield band – made up of frontman Alex Turner, guitarist Jamie Cook, bassist Nick O’Malley and drummer Matt Helders – have also announced they will stop off in their home town for two dates of their 2023 tour at Hillsborough Park on June 9 and 10.
It will be their first live performance in the Steel City since their sell-out performance at the Utilita Arena in September 2018.
Tickets for the tour show go on sale at 9am on September 30, with fans who purchase ‘The Car’ on the band’s official webstore getting access to the fan pre-sale one day early at 9am on September 29.