One of Sheffield's town centre pubs was in the headlines recently, as it re-opened under a new name, turning the clock to earlier times.

When it changed its name back to The Foresters, the Division Street pub was turning the clock back to its previous name from decades ago.

But if you went back 50 years, you may struggle to recognise Division Street.

Once home to the Sheffield Royal Hospital, demolished in the 70s, Division Street by the 1980s was a run down area, with many derelict properties.

Division Street was notorious as the home of Sven Books, an adult book shop at the time, with the beautiful Devonshire Green, just up the road, still just an empty space in the early 80s.

But by the late 80s and 90s, things had started to turn around, with new shops opening, and today Division Street is busy, has few empty shops, with many stores in business close to the city centre.

It is also now a popular venue for pubs and restaurants.

These 20 pictures, used courtesy of Sheffield Council's Picture Sheffield, show how the street transformed over those years, with many familiar shops and pubs included in the photos.

Division Street over the years The Foresters in the 1970s, and as it is today, after after it was rebranded back to the Foresters. Our gallery shows Division Street as it was going back through the 70s, 80s and 90s.

Anila's Anila's Indian Restaurant, on Division Street, in June 1989.

La Belle Femme La Belle Femme boutique on Division Street at the junction of Carver Lane, in June 1989.

Racquets sports shop on Division Street at the junction with Canning Street, in March 1991.