Hillsborough Leisure Centre: Pool evacuated after incident in popular Sheffield leisure venue
One of Sheffield's most popular swimming pools was evacuated yesterday after an incident in the water.
Swimmers were ordered out of the water at Hillsborough Leisure Centre, on Beulah Road, at around 6pm yesterday evening, with the rest of the centre remaining open.
It is understood that the evacuation was ordered after a swimmer defecated in the pool, and that the pool remains closed this morning.
One swimmer who had been enjoying a family session in the pool said: "We were in the pool and one of the lifeguards blew his whistle.
"I think everyone thought the wave machine was coming on. They were gesturing to us to get out of the pool. They told everyone to get out of the leisure pool and also stopped the swimming lessons.
"We were looking at each other wondering what was going on. I heard someone saying someone had had a poo on one of the slides.
"Everyone was heading for the showers, and one of the lifeguards said that was it."
She said people were given free vouchers as they left the venue for a replacement swim, and praised the conduct of the lifeguards who organised the evacuation at the venue. She added she was pleased to have been offered the free voucher.
Sheffield City Trust has been approached for comment on the incident and for more information on the venue's re-opening.
The pool remains closed today and is due to re-open tomorrow.
Hillsborough Leisure Centre has been described by the trust as one of Sheffield's most popular family centres, offering a gym, sports hall, swimming and lessons.