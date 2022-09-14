Bond’s, which has been in the same family for three generations, has for the past 30 years been run as a bakery by 61-year-old David Bond in Handsworth Road, Handsworth, and has been a much-loved part of the community for almost a century.

The business closed its doors for the final time last week but due to the overwhelming public response to the news of its closure, there are now plans to offer a once-a-month pop up shop selling the bakery’s popular locally renowned pies.

A well-known Sheffield bakers’ shop, Bond Bakery, in Handsworth, has closed its doors after nearly 100 years – but there are plans to keep its popular pies going. Pictured is David Bond. Photo: Lauren Hague

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It marks the end of a long chapter in Handsworth’s history, as there has been a Bonds shop in the city suburb for several generations, even though the nature of the shop has changed over the passing decades since the family first started trading all those years ago.

The most recent proprietor of the long running family business described how it first opened up in around 1930 as a grocers shop and dairy which was founded by David’s grandfather, Thomas Bond. At that stage it was sited on the other side of Handsworth Road, on land near the former Plaza cinema.

He passed it on to his son Basil Bond, to run the grocery store and also a milk round serving the community, and he moved the business to its more recent location.

Basil retired and handed the reins over to his eldest son Ian in 1990. Ian ran the store for a couple of years, before Basil’s other son, David, took over at the helm and transformed the grocers by introducing a bakery.

A well-known Sheffield bakers’ shop, Bond Bakery, in Handsworth, has closed its doors after nearly 100 years – but there are plans to keep its popular pies going. Pictured in front of the shop is David Bond. Photo: Lauren Hague

David said: “It was a time when big supermarkets were moving in and I thought a little grocery shop would not survive so I decided to introduce a bakery which we didn’t have in the community. Handsworth needed something a little unique.”

At the time David had never baked a loaf of bread in his life and visited a trade fair with his dad where he purchased a book called “Masters of Bread Baking” and became a self taught baker.

He said: “I still have the book and it cost £35 which was so expensive all those years ago.

A well-known Sheffield bakers’ shop, Bond Bakery, in Handsworth, has closed its doors after nearly 100 years – but there are plans to keep its popular pies going. Pictured is Thomas Bond.

“I think my dad was worried it was such a large sum of money but it paid off and I was able to open the bakery selling fresh bread, pies, quiches, cakes and it really took off from there.”

David’s baking skills kept loyal customers returning for about 30 years and many have been left saddened by news of its closure.

Nearby residents say the shop was also where customers could enjoy a chat whilst running errands – and some felt this proved important for those isolated during lockdown as sometimes going to Bond’s was the only time they were able to chat to other people.

David recalled he could come from the back of the shop and walk down the busy queue of customers greeting everyone by name and locals say he always had time for a chat.

A well-known Sheffield bakers’ shop, Bond Bakery, in Handsworth, has closed its doors after nearly 100 years – but there are plans to keep its popular pies going. PIcture shows the former dairy shop

He also was also well known locally for providing buffets which have been used for the community’s christenings, weddings and funerals during that time.

Residents also say that queues outside the shop on Christmas Eve were a familiar sight, as people waited to pick up their pork pies which were cooked to order.

David said he would work a full 36 hours without a break during this time to ensure his customers were provided with the bakery products they had ordered for the festive period.

But with the rising cost of living and the expected hike in energy bills, David reluctantly decided to shut up shop for the last time.

He said: “It wasn’t an easy decision to make but the energy bill rises and the increase in costs was just getting too much to bear. I couldn't put up prices as I always wanted to offer value for money.

A well-known Sheffield bakers’ shop, Bond Bakery, in Handsworth, has closed its doors after nearly 100 years – but there are plans to keep its popular pies going.PIcture shows the former shop

“Covid caused us some problems but I knew we would bounce back - really it is Putin who has put the final nail in the coffin for small businesses like ours.

“It is sad but the reaction from the community was so overwhelming - I was really humbled. Everyone was saying how sad it was and I was shocked at the number of orders which were coming in as people wanted to stock up before I shut up shop.

“Some customers were buying pies to freeze for Christmas so I realised there was still a desire to buy my products. It really did provide me with food-for-thought!”

David now plans to move back into the bakery once renovation works have taken place as it was the home he grew up in.

He also hopes to continue practising his bakery skills and plans to run a monthly pop-up pie shop for his loyal customers to enjoy and hopes to announce details of this soon.

David added he would really miss his customers but not the fact he got up at 4am every day.

He now plans to spend his spare time travelling as he was unable to leave the shop apart from on bank holidays.