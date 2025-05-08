Blitz survivor recalls childhood air raid fear to give heartfelt message why Sheffield must remember VE Day
Janet Campbell grew up in Rotherham during World War Two, and recalls the fear of the bombs falling in the 1940s. And today she was among those telling The Star why Sheffield should mark VE Day.
Janet, who was among the people in Sheffield city centre today, on what was the 80th anniversary of the Nazi surrender at the end of World War Two, recalled the air raids on Sheffield and South Yorkshire.
She said: “Sheffield took a pounding. They were after the steelworks,and every night they'd start at 6pm and they'd bomb the hell out of Sheffield, all down Broughton Lane, where Jessop Saville's was at the bottom, All down there, they were after all the steel companies.
“And Sheffield took a heck of a pounding. It really did. So did Rotherham.
“I can remember going into the shelter with the gas mask, and we all had an identity disc with our names on it and our addresses on the back, so that if we were bombed out, we knew where we came from, and they could find, you know...
“It was horrendous, horrendous, absolutely horrendous. But we come through it. And the people of Sheffield were absolutely incredible,what they went through.
“They went through hell. They really did. And I have nothing but respect for them. And the lads that fought for us were from all over.
“Thank you was not enough. But, no, they should never forget.”
She was among several people who shared their views with The Star.
Sean Atkinson, who lives in Lincoln but works in Sheffield, added he still thought it was still very important to mark VE Day.
He said: “I think it's still very important,”
Gesturing towards High Street, he added: “This city was bombed in the war and it could be an incredibly different country, city.
“So I think it's important to remember the sacrifice that people made. And, you know, the further time goes on, the more we lose touch with that. But it's really important, I think, to remember that.”
Kyle Hogan added: “Yeah, I think it is important, because there are people who served our country, and obviously soldiers from Sheffield as well. If it weren't for them, we wouldn't have had the lives we have now .”
Elaine Barber, of Wadsley, agreed remembrance was important to keep people from forgetting what people in the city did during the war
She said: “ I think it's good for the young ones to find out what they did for us. Sacrifices that were made, the lives that were lost throughout the First World Wars and the Second World War,
