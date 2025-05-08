Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There may have been no official ceremony in Sheffield today - but residents still gathered to mark the anniversary of VE Day at the city’s war memorial.

There was a national two minutes silence planned across the country for 12noon, coinciding with a service at Westminster Abbey in London.

And although there was no formal official presence at the Sheffield war memorial at Barker’s Pool, the union flag was flying, and a small crowd gathered at the location.

One of those present told The Star his father had fought in Burma, while another explained his grandmother was a nurse in the second world war in London.

Shortly after the chimes for midday, a siren sounded to mark the start of the silence, which was respected by those present. It sounded again two minutes later, and the crowd dispersed, respects paid.