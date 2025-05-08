Watch: Sheffield residents gathered to mark VE Day anniversary in spontaneous gathering today

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 8th May 2025, 12:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
There may have been no official ceremony in Sheffield today - but residents still gathered to mark the anniversary of VE Day at the city’s war memorial.

There was a national two minutes silence planned across the country for 12noon, coinciding with a service at Westminster Abbey in London.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And although there was no formal official presence at the Sheffield war memorial at Barker’s Pool, the union flag was flying, and a small crowd gathered at the location.

One of those present told The Star his father had fought in Burma, while another explained his grandmother was a nurse in the second world war in London.

Shortly after the chimes for midday, a siren sounded to mark the start of the silence, which was respected by those present. It sounded again two minutes later, and the crowd dispersed, respects paid.

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

Love Sheffield? You’ll love our daily newsletter… Packed with the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.

Related topics:VE DaySheffieldResidentsUnion FlagWestminster Abbey

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice