Watch: Sheffield residents gathered to mark VE Day anniversary in spontaneous gathering today
There was a national two minutes silence planned across the country for 12noon, coinciding with a service at Westminster Abbey in London.
And although there was no formal official presence at the Sheffield war memorial at Barker’s Pool, the union flag was flying, and a small crowd gathered at the location.
One of those present told The Star his father had fought in Burma, while another explained his grandmother was a nurse in the second world war in London.
Shortly after the chimes for midday, a siren sounded to mark the start of the silence, which was respected by those present. It sounded again two minutes later, and the crowd dispersed, respects paid.
