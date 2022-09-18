The incident happened in woods below Wooler Knoll in Hope Valley on Saturday at about 1.30pm.

Members of the Edale Mountain Rescue Team, a crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service and officers from Derbyshire Police were called out to the scene.

The scene of the incident.

Posting on Facebook, the Edale team said: “Fortunately, we were able to access to within a couple a hundred metres of the casualty site with team vehicles.

"The biker was treated for a knee injury before being carried the short distance back to the vehicles.

"They were then driven back down to Townhead Bridge and handed over to an East Midlands Ambulance Service crews”