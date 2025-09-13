Ben Saxby: Man fighting for life and with 'dreams of being a daddy' had just found out partner is pregnant

The partner of a young man fighting for his life in hospital has revealed she is pregnant.

Ben Saxby, aged 21, was critically injured in an incident in North Anston, Rotherham, on Monday, September 8.

The partner of Ben Saxby has revealed she is pregnantplaceholder image
The partner of Ben Saxby has revealed she is pregnant | Facebook

Ben Saxbyplaceholder image
Ben Saxby | Submitted

At around 10.16am emergency services were deployed to Woodland Drive, where two cars had crashed into the gate of a property in the street and a fight had broken out.

Ben was rushed to hospital with serious injuries and is fighting for his life.

Police on Woodland Drive, North Anston, Rotherhamplaceholder image
Police on Woodland Drive, North Anston, Rotherham | Finn Smith for National World

On a Facebook page set up to publish updates on Ben’s condition, the police investigation and to encourage people with information to come forward, Ben’s partner, Taylor, has announced that she is pregnant.

She and Ben had only found out the night before the incident in which he was severely injured.

Taylor said Ben was “so happy” at the news and had “always dreamed of being a daddy”.

Her heart-wrenching post reads: “Baby Saxby. Ben has always dreamed of being a daddy, it’s the life he’s always wanted and he finally got. Me and Ben always spoke about having a family, he was so happy when we found out Sunday night.

“Monday morning, Ben got ripped away from me and potentially our future. Come on Ben we need you.”

There has been an outpouring of support for the couple.

Woodland Drive, North Anstonplaceholder image
Woodland Drive, North Anston | Finn Smith for National World

Taylor revealed her pregnancy on the day South Yorkshire Police charged a fourth man over the disturbance.

Dean Cruickshanks, 30, of Monksbridge Road, Rotherham, is the latest suspect charged over the incident.

He is accused of violent disorder, possessing a blade/ sharply pointed article in a public place and dangerous driving, and is due at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today.

Police have also revealed that a 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and dangerous driving, and a 30-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man have both been arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders.

Earlier in the week, three men appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court over the disturbance.

Stephen Heeley, 26, of Leicester Road, Dinnington and Michael Hall, 44, of Worksop Road, Rotherham, are both charged with violent disorder and possessing a blade/ sharply pointed article in a public place.

Liam Hancock, 33, of Caperns Road, Rotherham, is charged with violent disorder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

All three men have been remanded into custody ahead of appearing at Sheffield Crown Court on October 8, 2025.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 251 of September 8, 2025.

You can also contact SYP online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

