Loved ones have named the young man who is "fighting for his life" following a violent incident in North Anston as Ben Saxby.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ther 21-year-old was seriously injured in an incident in Woodland Drive at around 10.15am on Monday, September 8.

Loved ones have named the young man who is "fighting for his life" following a violent incident in Woodland Drive, North Anston, on September 8, as Ben Saxby, aged 21. | Submitted

A grey Audi A3 and a white Audi S3 collided with the gates to a property in the residential street before a fight broke out among a group of people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, three people have been charged with violent disorder offences, and Ben is in hospital in critical condition - fighting for his life.

The young man’s loved ones have publicly named him in an appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

In a series of posts on a Facebook page created to update friends and family, his partner, Taylor, shared photos of Ben and wrote: “My love Ben is still fighting for his life.

Ben Saxby's partner, Taylor, thanked the public for their support and said the 21-year-old is "fighting for his life" in hospital. | Submitted

“I am fully aware he is loved and I am so overwhelmed and the slight peace it has brought knowing how supported he is.

“My partner is fighting for his beautiful future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added that she had received “a hell of a lot of messages” from well wishers and thanked the public for their support.

The page also claims there are still offenders at large over the alleged attack on Woodland Drive, and urges anyone with information to come forward.

Information can be reported to South Yorkshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident number 251 of September 8, 2025.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Four men have been arrested over the incident so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident on Woodland Drive, North Anston, Rotherham shortly after 10am on Monday, September 8, 2025, saw two cars crash into the gate to a property before a fight broke out among a group of people. | Finn Smith for National World

Stephen Heeley, aged 26, of Leicester Road, Dinnington, has been charged with violent disorder and possessing a blade/ sharp pointed article in a public place.

Liam Hancock, 33, of Caperns Road, Rotherham, is charged with violent disorder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

Michael Hall, 44, of Worksop Road, Rotherham, is charged with violent disorder and possessing a knife blade/ sharp pointed article in a public place.

A 37-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding causing grievous bodily harm but has not been charged.

In a statement issued earlier this week, Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Simon Cartwright, the senior investigating officer in the case, said: “As our enquiries into this incident continue, our Major Crime Unit is now leading the investigation into the events that have left a man fighting for his life. We remain determined to secure answers for the young man and his family.

"Colleagues from the local neighbourhood policing team are conducting dedicated additional patrols in the area after what has happened. These patrols have been put in place to make you feel safe and I’d encourage you to stop and speak to our officers if you’d like to discuss any concerns or questions.”