Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following on from the launch of The Star’s 'Back Our Buses' campaign, supported by South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard, it seemed only right that I step onboard one of the city’s services with the mayor himself.

Over the past weeks, months, and years, we have spoken to countless members of the public who are tired of inefficient bus services in Sheffield and South Yorkshire. We have also reported on dozens of protests by bus campaigners eager for change, which have been more often than not backed by politicians. But then why are our bus services getting worse?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To find out more, I arranged to meet Mr Coppard at the Sheffield Interchange. I had only been to the interchange once before after having to book a coach during a round of rail strikes. On that day, there were unsurprisingly dozens of us waiting around, but as I met Mr Coppard on a wet Tuesday morning, we were two of few people at the city’s bus station.

Reporter Kirsty Hamilton met with Mayor Oliver Coppard at Sheffield Interchange to find out more about how South Yorkshire's buses could be improved.

Mr Coppard told me how the interchange used to be packed - but buses are no longer the first choice of transport for the majority of the public since South Yorkshire lost its 'world class bus network'.

"What we have are infrequent and unreliable buses - they are not good enough," Mr Coppard said. "Right now, we’ve got this issue where as the buses get worse, fewer people use them; and as less people use them, they get worse.

"I’ve held 28 meetings across South Yorkshire that have been attended by hundreds of people, the majority of whom are angry. It is a lifeline for all too many communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"South Yorkshire is not getting that funding it vitally needs, and that is simply not OK."

In the Government’s Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) and subsequent funding allocations, per person, South Yorkshire has been given the equivalent of £10 in funding. But just across the border, West Yorkshire was given £40.

This lack of funding - revenue funding in particular - has wreaked havoc on our bus services. Latest figures from Friends of the Earth, an environmental campaigning community, reported Sheffield has had a 59.2 per cent decline in the frequency of bus services since 2010.

With bus services in South Yorkshire run by private firms, it makes sense for them to focus on the most profitable routes, but this has had a dire effect for many residents in the city, with dozens of services cut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Mr Coppard and I boarded the £1 Sheffield Connect bus for a spin around the city centre, I found myself asking about the proposals to franchise the service in South Yorkshire, which are still being worked through.

He explained that, if approved, this would give the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) the powers to make decisions on fares, routes, and standards of the buses, all of which is currently decided by private bus operators, such as First and Stagecoach.

Currently SYMCA is only able to create new bus services by proposing it to bus operators with a fixed price to cover running costs - this is called a tendered bus service. But this can only happen with revenue funding.

Mr Coppard: "If and when we get franchised it will take time to get back to the system we used to have. South Yorkshire has been neglected for all too long. I understand the Government has difficult financial decisions to make, but they need to deliver on their promise for significant funding to make it work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In November 2022, I introduced the £2 fare cap two months before the Government did and that was a significant achievement. It showed the mentality of: we will do what we can where we have the power, control and money. What we need from the government is the help to do those other things.

"Fighting for funding for South Yorkshire, and improving the public transport network, that is what I am here to do, and that’s what I will keep on doing."

The Star and Mayoral Oliver Coppard is asking the Government and residents of South Yorkshire to Back Our Buses.

To improve collaboration in South Yorkshire, Mr Coppard has set up the Enhanced Partnership Board, which includes transport operators, local government, and residents to work through service improvements.

The group has committed to a number of accountability measures so far, including:

Significant service changes will take place no more than twice per year. Information about changes will be available online at least one month prior to the changes taking effect

Fare increases will be limited to once per year

If the last bus of the day to a destination is cancelled, operators will offer a refund of the taxi fare to passengers if they need to take a taxi instead

New buses will be fully accessible, and fitted with audio-visual stop announcements

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But for bus users in Sheffield and the rest of South Yorkshire, it will likely not be until the authority receives funding to make improvements to routes, connectivity, punctuality and affordability that their trust is reinstated.

Ironically, our trip on the Sheffield Connect was very smooth going, punctual, and cost just £1 - but we know this is far from the normal for the majority of bus services.

In a previous statement, the Department for Transport said South Yorkshire has been allocated over £500m over the past five years to improve local transport, with a further £1.5bn to follow from 2027.

SYMCA responded that all but £7.8m of this amount is capital funding, which has been received for projects such as investments in roads and walking and cycling infrastructure. It has reiterated that without revenue funding in line with other regions, it would not be able to fund the improvements to ongoing services and routes that South Yorkshire needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad