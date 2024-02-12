Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For those reliant on Sheffield’s public transport system, cuts to bus services over recent years have had a detrimental effect.

As part of The Star's 'Back Our Buses' campaign, in partnership with South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard, we have spoken to a number of residents who are facing difficulties in travelling on the city’s bus network, impacting their accessibility to jobs, health services, and socialising with family and friends. This comes as we call on the Government for fair funding in line with other neighbouring regions to improve bus services and routes.

For 61-year-old Duncan Froggatt, his local service is the M17 (Dore - Jordanthorpe), run by bus operator TM Travel. Speaking to The Star, he said: “If anyone has a worse service than the M17 then I am heartily sorry for all the people affected.”

Duncan Froggatt from Sheffield has revealed how difficult it is for him to leave his home due to unreliable buses.

The M17 is a tendered bus service, meaning that South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority pays a fixed price for TM Travel to run the service. However, Duncan says those who rely on the service are “suffering” due to its lack of punctuality and unreliability. He claims as many as two in three services arrive late, or are missing altogether.

Duncan, who lives in Totley, had to give up driving due to a number of health issues, including epilepsy and chronic fatigue. This means that if the bus does not turn up, then he has no choice but to wait for the next service, or fork out money for a taxi just to shop for his groceries or visit a pharmacy.

He said: “Unless I am asking my neighbours to give me favours all the time, which isn’t something I like to do, it’s hope the bus will come, or I walk and knock myself out.

“I have gone out to get the bus and after half an hour of waiting I think I can’t do this anymore and I head home to have a lie down - and that’s the rest of my day gone.

“I don’t want to be a prisoner in my own home.”

In November, the service was cut “due to staff shortages, until further notice”. This means there are only six weekday services between 10am and 5pm, and none on the weekends - but even they don’t always turn up.

Duncan wants to see each service on the timetable to arrive as scheduled, and for the old timetable to be reinstated. He added: “I only go out in the evening if I’m going with a friend who can drive.

“The overall feeling is just how sad it is that it’s come to this. I’ve got past the anger and now it’s just sad.”

TM Travel has been approached for comment.

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) has been working with the firm to address these issues.

A SYMCA spokesperson said: “We are aware of the issues with TM Travel and have started to apply a new penalties regime to them over and above the ordinary deductions for lost mileage and their performance is slowly improving.

“We met with their managing director recently to review their rectification plans and we are expecting them to work towards fixing their operational issues and to reinstate dropped Saturday services no later than the April 7 service change date.”

It added: “SYMCA works hard to step in and pay for the services private bus companies don’t want to run themselves, like many evening and weekend services, and we try to keep fares discounted for passengers. Legally, we cannot buy and run our own buses and nor can we force bus companies to run services.

“The mayor is committed to improving buses for everyone in South Yorkshire which is why he is supporting immediate action where possible. Ultimately, by taking buses under public control through bus franchising will we be able to truly control the routes and provide a better service that puts the bus users first.”

In the past five years, only £7.8m of over £500m Government funding for local transport has been 'revenue funding', which is what is used to fund improvements to ongoing bus services and routes. 'Capital funding' can only be used to invest in bus lanes and junction improvements.

Previously, the Department for Transport said: "South Yorkshire has been allocated more than half a billion pounds over five years to improve local transport, with almost one and a half billion pounds to follow from 2027, including an extra £543m from reallocated HS2 funding.

"Reallocated HS2 funding has also already provided an extra £7.8m for South Yorkshire specifically to improve bus services, with more to come as part of a long-term plan to improve bus services across the North and Midlands.

