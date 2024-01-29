Watch more of our videos on Shots!

"I’m glad I’m privileged to have a car," "Shocking," "No longer fit for purpose."

These are just some of the responses we received from our readers when we asked them what they thought about Sheffield’s bus services.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism.

But the truth is, the bus services in South Yorkshire have been repeatedly neglected by the Government.

A national scheme to improve bus services in 2022 saw West Midlands Combined Authority given the equivalent of £30 per head in funding over three years. Greater Manchester CA was given £33 per head over three years. West Yorkshire CA was given £34 per head over three years.

But the Government deemed South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority was only worth £4.50 per head over two years.

Today, The Star, in partnership with South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard, is putting a stop to the continuous overlooking of our authority, and calling on the Government to give us a fair deal of revenue funding for Sheffield and the whole of the county.

The Sheffield Star is asking the Government to Back Our Buses, in a campaign in partnership with Mayor Oliver Coppard. Photo: Mr Coppard and The Star reporter Kirsty Hamilton.

Mr Coppard said: "I grew up in South Yorkshire, and I remember a world-class bus network. But it has been a slow puncture since their privatisation to today. Now what we have got is buses that are on average infrequent and unreliable - and yet the Government gives us less money.

"Buses used to be the first choice, but now the vast majority use them because they have no other option, and when that doesn’t work it’s even more frustrating and debilitating. It is a lifeline for all too many communities, and we want public transport working efficiently.

"This is something we can fix, and that’s what we need more revenue funding from the government to do."

Here at the Sheffield Star, we are regularly approached by members of the public who have been let down by the so-called 'public' transport system. Many have been left struggling to navigate their lives around unreliable, infrequent, and at times, non-existent, bus services.

The Star and South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard are calling on the Government to Back Our Buses.

This combined with poor connectivity has become a barrier to employment, education, medical appointments and socialisation. And if the £2 bus fare is already too expensive for you, it’s likely going to rise later this year when Mr Coppard’s fare cap expires without any Government support.

These issues have been blamed on a number of different factors by transport firms and politicians, including a shortage of bus drivers, 'commercially unsustainable' bus services, lack of accountability of operators, and most of all - insufficient funding from the Government.

While these issues are complex to fix, working together to secure better funding is the first step to improving services.

As well as calling on the Department of Transport for support, our campaign is asking for a round-table with Transport Secretary Mark Harper, MPs, the city council, and representatives from bus firms to negotiate a better service for our city and South Yorkshire.

