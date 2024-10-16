Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Friends have shared their memories of a Sheffield music legend who set up a pioneering city music festival in the 90s.

Austin Grant died this month after a short illness, and those who met him, and those who went to the Music in the Sun festival, which ran at the Don Valley Bowl, have paid tribute to a much-loved man who was also a steel worker, a youth worker, and the man who set up the Bob Marley Music Studio on The Wicker.

Readers have shared their memories of him on our social media pages.

Claire Johnson said: “Austin was a lovely man and did a lot for this city. I enjoyed Music in the Sun many times with some top artists. There's been nothing like it since. Rest in eternal peace Austin and condolences to the family.”

Angela Daley said: “Austin used to give us jokes down at transport services and that’s how I was aware of his involvement with Music in the Sun! I was able to attend three of the festivals before he told me that he's had to stop because the council were increasing their fees! He was vexed as was quite a few of us, but he was still jovial! RIP Austin!”

Graeme Frost said: “Sad, sad news. Austin was an amazing happy guy. His smile was infectious. I knew him from back in the 90s down at the Sadacca. Had some great times down there and met some amazing people. I helped setting up the first couple of Music in the Suns. I’ll never forget him, Rest in Paradise.”

Dave Allen added: “A sad loss to Sheffield and everyone who knew him Austin and his wife welcomed me into their home and i had the pleasure of helping them at the festival This is a shock, My deepest condolences go to the family.

Carl Roper said: “Worked with Austin. RIP true gent.”

Rachael Dodworth said: “Love his music I’d normally see him in the bus shelter outside peace gardens. This is so sad RIP.”

Julie Rowbotham: “Love and hugs to all the family. Our lovely neighbour for over 19 years. Will miss our chats. RIP Austin.”

Joanne Barraclough said: “I met Austin over 35 years ago when I worked in a bank in Burngreave. He was a lovely man, always chatty and personable. My condolences to his family.”