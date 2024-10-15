And as a tribute to Austin Grant, who arranged the Music in the Sun music festival in Sheffield throughout the 1990s, we have put together a gallery of 24 nostalgic pictures remembering the popular event, which attracted crowds of fans in its day.
Austin died this month after a short illness.
He is remembered as the man behind what is thought to have been the first big music festival to use the Don Valley bowl, when it first started over 30 years ago. Many others have gone on to use the venue.
We have put together a gallery showing music fans enjoying the event, as well as some of the performers, both famous and less famous, who took to the stage at an event which was known for its diverse line-up and audience.
Take a look at the pictures below, looking back on one of Austin’s most fondly remembered projects.
