Sheffield's best gigs: 17 amazing gigs in the city from 60s to present day, according to those who were there

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 12th Oct 2024, 07:42 BST

Sheffield has seen some fantastic gigs over the years - and we have been out on the streets to find which was the best.

It's a question that people could probably argue about forever.

But we went out to ask people on the streets of Sheffield for their choice, and also put the same question to some of The Star’s writers.

Keep your finger on the pulse of the city with our daily newsletter, covering breaking news stories and all of the biggest headlines from Sheffield and South Yorks.

The result has been an eclectic selection of 17 nominations, dating right back from iconic shows as far back as the 1960s, right up to high profile performances which had the city dancing in recent years

And one global superstar appears twice on the list.

The selections range all the way from international superstars to local heroes of the Sheffield music scene, and are listed in the gallery below.

Sheffield's best gigs - We asked what the best gigs people had seen in the city, and these are the answers

1. Sheffield's best gigs

Sheffield's best gigs - We asked what the best gigs people had seen in the city, and these are the answers | Submitted

Photo Sales
Will Bennett, from Greystones, thought Sam Fender at Tramlines 2022 was the best gig he'd seen in Sheffield. He said: "The best thing about it was 17 Going Under.". Picture: Lisa Ferguson, National World

2. Sam Fender

Will Bennett, from Greystones, thought Sam Fender at Tramlines 2022 was the best gig he'd seen in Sheffield. He said: "The best thing about it was 17 Going Under.". Picture: Lisa Ferguson, National World | National World

Photo Sales
Frances Owen Wharncliffe Side, said: "I think I'd have to say the Everley Pregnant Brothers. They're funning and they're topical and they're good entertainment, a good night out. I saw them at the City Hall

3. Everley Pregnant Brothers

Frances Owen Wharncliffe Side, said: "I think I'd have to say the Everley Pregnant Brothers. They're funning and they're topical and they're good entertainment, a good night out. I saw them at the City Hall | National World

Photo Sales
Frank Sidebottom, of Wincobank, said the Hollies, in 1964, at the Black Cat Club. He said: "It was the Stringfellows' first venue. It's St Aidens Hall, on City Road, opposite the cemetery. I also danced to them with a lady. I'd never met her before and I won half a crown bopping. "

4. The Hollies

Frank Sidebottom, of Wincobank, said the Hollies, in 1964, at the Black Cat Club. He said: "It was the Stringfellows' first venue. It's St Aidens Hall, on City Road, opposite the cemetery. I also danced to them with a lady. I'd never met her before and I won half a crown bopping. " | Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice