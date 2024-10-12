It's a question that people could probably argue about forever.

But we went out to ask people on the streets of Sheffield for their choice, and also put the same question to some of The Star’s writers.

The result has been an eclectic selection of 17 nominations, dating right back from iconic shows as far back as the 1960s, right up to high profile performances which had the city dancing in recent years

And one global superstar appears twice on the list.

The selections range all the way from international superstars to local heroes of the Sheffield music scene, and are listed in the gallery below.

1 . Sheffield's best gigs Sheffield's best gigs - We asked what the best gigs people had seen in the city, and these are the answers | Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Sam Fender Will Bennett, from Greystones, thought Sam Fender at Tramlines 2022 was the best gig he'd seen in Sheffield. He said: "The best thing about it was 17 Going Under.". Picture: Lisa Ferguson, National World | National World Photo Sales

3 . Everley Pregnant Brothers Frances Owen Wharncliffe Side, said: "I think I'd have to say the Everley Pregnant Brothers. They're funning and they're topical and they're good entertainment, a good night out. I saw them at the City Hall | National World Photo Sales

4 . The Hollies Frank Sidebottom, of Wincobank, said the Hollies, in 1964, at the Black Cat Club. He said: "It was the Stringfellows' first venue. It's St Aidens Hall, on City Road, opposite the cemetery. I also danced to them with a lady. I'd never met her before and I won half a crown bopping. " | Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales