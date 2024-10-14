Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Loved ones and music fans are mourning the death of a former Sheffield steelworker who became a key figure in the city’s music scene.

Austin Grant, who was also a city youth worker, set up the famous Music in the Sun music festival and the Bob Marley Studio, working with some of the biggest performers of the 1990s and the noughties.

The festival ran throughout the 1990s.

His family announced his death this week, at the age of 70, after a short illness.

Daughter Jasmine Grant said: “He is a legend of Sheffield when it comes to music, and for what he has given back to the community over his lifetime in the city.”

Born in Jamaica, Austin arrived in Sheffield in 1966, at the age of 12.

After leaving school, his first job was in one of the city’s steel works, before he went on to become a youth worker, based around the Ellesmere Centre in Pitsmoor.

While in that role, he also set up his recording studio, on The Wicker.

And in the late 1980s, he started the Music in the Sun music festival.

Austin Grant managed to grow bananas in his back garden. Picture: Andrew Roe | Andrew Roe Photography

Jasmine recalled part of the importance of Music in the Sun was that it was the first festival to use the Don Valley Bowl, which has subsequently gone on to be used as a venue for other festivals, and concerts by some of the biggest names in music.

She said the groups using the studios and involved in the festival included Longpigs, Baby Bird and even the Arctic Monkeys. Acts to appear also included international pop stars Cleopatra, as well as Freddy McGregor.

Grandfather Austin, who was married to wife Merline, also hit the headlines in The Star when he became what was believed to be the first person to grow bananas in Sheffield at his home in the city, after buying a banana tree, which still bears fruit to this day.

His family held a ‘living wake’ for him at a local nightclub, to celebrate his life and achievements while he was still alive to take part.

And there is to be a ‘Nine Night’ to celebrate his life at the Network nightclub on Friday, October 18.

Jasmine said it would celebrate his life in a traditional Caribbean way. All are welcome, she added. His funeral is expected to be on November 11, at New Testament Church of God, on Nursery Street.

The family is now also looking at setting up an Austin Grant foundation, which they hope will continue his legacy of youth work and music.