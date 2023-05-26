Arctic Monkeys are set to play at the Swansea.com Stadium on 12 June

Arctic Monkeys are set to kick off their UK and Ireland tour with a bang this weekend. The rock band, founded in Sheffield, have created packages which cost up to an eye-watering £4,000 to ensure fans have an enjoyable experience.

Arctic Monkeys currently have two albums in the top 40 biggest selling albums of the year, ‘AM’ and ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not’ and have been delighting fans at sell-out venues across Europe. They will kick off their UK and Ireland tour on 29 May at Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol, before heading to Manchester, Middlesbrough, Norwich, Sheffield and then to Swansea on 12 June.

Alex Turner (L) of the Arctic Monkeys performs during a concert in the Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, on May 5, 2023.

Packages at Swansea.com Stadium range from £149 to £4186. Here, is that fans will get for their money:

The Bronze package will set fans back £149 for access to the lounge and the ability to skip the bar queues whilst enjoying the gig from the stands. It includes a VIP dedicated entrance, access into the dedicated hospitality lounge and pay bar facilities.

The Silver package costs £199 and includes a VIP dedicated entrance, access to dedicated hospitality suite, exclusive padded VIP seating, one course street food-inspired menu, private cash bar facilities and even a pre-show live band.

Those who upgrade to the £249 Gold package can expect a VIP dedicated entrance, access to dedicated hospitality suite, exclusive padded VIP seating, two drinks vouchers per guest plus a two course hot food buffet.

For those who enjoy the finer things in life the Gold Executive Box Package costs £2490 and gives up to 10 people the opportunity to enjoy the show in an exclusive box. In addition to the superior view, fans will also benefit from a VIP dedicated entrance, padded balcony seating, three car parking spaces on site, either five bottles of wine or two buckets of beer, a delicious two course meal and even dedicated waitress service.