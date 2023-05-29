Arctic Monkeys team up with Big Issue to produce a unique tour programme to raise money for the homeless.

Arctic Monkeys have teamed up with The Big Issue to produce the official tour programme for their first UK stadium tour. In support of new album ‘The Car’, the band will play 15 dates across the UK and Ireland over the next month, including two hometown gigs at Sheffield’s Hillsborough Park and three at London’s Emirates Stadium.

The tour begins on May 29 at Bristol’s Ashton Gate and the band have confirmed that they have collaborated with The Big Issue to create a unique 36 page programme. All proceeds from the sale of this limited edition collectors item will be donated to the homeless charity. The official statement from The Big Issue says: “The 36 page programme with a long lasting and collectible heavy cover, features brand-new never before seen images of the band on the road plus an in-depth interview with the band’s beating heart, drummer Matt Helders.”

Alex Turner of the Arctic Monkeys performs at the Clockenflap music festival in Hong Kong on March 3, 2023. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP) (Photo by PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the exclusive new interview for the tour programme, Helders reveals what life on the road is like after spending two decades performing as a band and explains why

the home leg of The Car Tour is “like a victory lap”. When asked about the reasoning behind the collaboration Helders told The Big Issue : “The obvious reason is the good work you do… but it’s not just that. It is good journalism as well as being a good cause.”

It is not the first time that the Sheffield-based rock band have shown their support for the charity. Last year, The Big Issue got the global exclusive interview with frontman Alex Turner as Arctic Monkeys announced their seventh album, The Car.