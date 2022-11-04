A university lecturer has gone viral on social media after sharing a comment he overheard a student make about the age of Arctic Monkeys fans.

Matt Farr, who teaches philosophy of science at the pretigious University of Cambridge, took to Twitter describing the passage of time as “cruel” after one of his pupils made a reference to listening to Arctic Monkeys when they were “little”.

The band, founded in Sheffield in 2002, grew to fame with the release of their debut studio album in 2006.

Posting on Twitter, Matt wrote: “Overheard a university student say “Arctic Monkeys were my dad’s favourite band when I was little.” The passage of time is relentless, unfathomable, cruel, and unforgiving.”

Musicians Nick O'Malley, Jamie Cook, Alex Turner, and Matt Helders of Arctic Monkeys attend The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

The tweet racked up over 345,600 likes and a stream of replies from users sharing similar anecdotes of a time where they realised their age based on music.

One commented: “I went to a wedding the other day, bride is in her 30s, the Dj played Mr Brightside by the Killers [a 2004 song] and nobody, but me and him, knew it“.

Another added: “At a wedding reception recently and a drunk 20 y/o says ‘I was obsessed with this song when I was a little kid!’ when Firework by Katy Perry [a 2010 song] came on. I just had to check and it was released 12 years ago. time just keeps accelerating.”

Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner has missed out on his seventh number one album

Many other tweets referred to a viral photo of a note written by a girl called Lucy, who said she was listening to 1989’s Wave of Mutilation by the Pixies because “they remind me of when I was little because my grandparents always used to play them.”

University lecturer, Matt, who “thinks time is directionless” according to his Twitter bio, apologised to fellow Arctic Monkeys fans who were “harmed” by the age-shaming tweet.

He wrote: “Apologies to those irrevocably harmed by this tweet. But hey, embrace mid-life; make plans for what’s left of it.”

Alongside an upcoming 2023 tour with two dates in Sheffield, Arctic Monkeys will now also play the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2023. Picture by Zackery Michael

Arctic Monkeys is made up of lead vocalist Alex Turner, 36, guitarist Jamie Cook, 37, guitarist Nick O’Malley, 37, and drummer Matt Helders, 36.

Two weeks ago they released their seventh studio album, The Car, and are now getting geared up for a worldwide tour including two dates at Sheffields’ Hillsborough Stadium.