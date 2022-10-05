Andre, who spent five seasons with the city club, reaching the play-off semi-finals and being named coach of the season in 2011/12, tragically died last week, aged just 46, and there has been an outpouring of love from across the ice hockey community.

Now a campaign has been launched to help his son Oliver, aged 10, who those who knew Andre say was his ‘pride and joy’.

The GoFundMe appeal has been set up to hep Oliver and his mum Jemma fly to Ottawa, Canada, so Oliver can pay his respects to his dad, with any money left over being kept for the youngster to receive when he turns 18.

The appeal states: “Whilst hockey was a love and passion for him, his number one pride and joy was his son Oliver. He loved him so much and worshipped the ground he walks on.

“Ollie is the reason we are setting up this GoFundMe. As you can imagine he is deeply saddened hurt and distraught losing his dad at only 10 years old.”

It adds: “Please give what you can. We know how generous the UK hockey scene can be when one of our own needs us.”

More than £7,500 has already been donated, with a number of donors leaving touching tributes to Andre, who also played in the UK for the Newcastle Vipers, Coventry Blaze, Manchester Phoenix and Whitley Bay Warriors.

One person wrote: “One of the last great characters of the British game, great guy who knew how to take the banter. A true entertainer full of passion for the game. Rest easy big guy.”

Another commented: “A true pantomime villain on the ice yet one of the nicest guys you could ask to meet off the ice. As a Peterborough fan, any team with Andre on the game sheet was a game to get a ticket for. Rest in peace Big Guy.”