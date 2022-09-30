He is reported to have been found dead in his native Canada, where he was working as general manager and head coach of the Mackenzie Mountaineers in the Greater Metro Hockey League.

Payette joined Sheffield Steeldogs as player/coach in 2010, replacing Matt Darlow, when they were in the English Premier Ice Hockey League.

He spent five seasons with the club, guiding them to third in the league and reaching the play-off semi-finals in 2011/12, as he was named coach of the season.

Sheffield Steeldogs ‘shocked and saddened’ by death of Andre Payette

He left the Steeldogs at the end of the 2014/15 season to join the Whitley Warriors, where he saw out his playing days.

In a statement, the club said: “Everyone at the Sheffield Steeldogs is shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of our former player/coach Andre Payette.

Former Sheffield Steeldogs player/coach Andre Payette (second left) in action during the EPL Final in 2014. He sadly died on Wednesday, aged 46. Picture: Steve Ellis

“Our condolences go to his family and friends at this difficult time.”

The club added that it would remember Andre at its NIHL National home game on Sunday, October 2, against the Bristol Pitbulls.

Payette began his senior career as an NHL Draft pick in 1994 for the Philadelphia Flyers.

He never played in the world’s top league but represented a number of clubs, including the Philadelphia Phantoms, Lowell Lock Monsters and St. John's Maple Leafs, in the American Hockey League, racking up more than 170 games in North America’s second tier.

Andre Payette’s successful career in the EIHL and EPIHL, including grand slam and play-off glory

He moved to the UK in 2004 and played in the Elite Ice Hockey League for Coventry Blaze, whom he helped secure a grand slam in 2004/5; and Newcastle Vipers, with whom he won the play-off championship in his first season, beating Sheffield Steelers in the final.

He joined Manchester Phoenix for one season in the EPL in 2009 before making the switch to the Sheffield Steeldogs.

After leaving the Steeldogs, he became director at Hull Pirates and general manager/head coach at Fox Creek Ice Kings, before joining Mackenzie Mountaineers.

Coventry Blaze said in a statement that everyone’s thoughts were with Payette’s son, Oliver, the rest of his family and his many friends.