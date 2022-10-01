Mia, aged 11, died after she was hit by a car as she crossed a road in 2017.

The youngster, from Chesterfield, was rushed to Sheffield Children’s Hospital following the collision but despite the best efforts of medics she could not be saved.

Mia was just 11 when she died after a collision with her car. Following her death, her organs were donated to give the gift of life to five others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She had suffered severe brain damage.

Mia, described as a “happy, well-loved girl”, saved the lives of five strangers after her passing thanks to her family making the decision to donate the little girl’s organs to help others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her story is being told this week to mark Organ Donation Week.

Marie, Mia’s mum, described her as “a wonderful girl who loved the outdoors, from going on her bike with her sister, playing football to climbing trees and taking the dogs to the beach”.

Marie added: “I have always believed organ donation is the right thing to do after someone dies, so when I was told Mia wouldn’t recover from her injuries, I knew I wanted to donate her organs. I knew if there’s nothing we could do for Mia, at least she could help someone else.”

The heartbroken mum added: “Mia’s death has been heartbreaking for family and friends, but I knew donating her organs was the right thing to do. I’ve been on the organ donation register since I was 16, and lots of other family members are too. It’s something we all believe in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After we got the news that Mia wouldn’t survive her injuries, I was waiting for the question about donating her organs. I’m so proud that she could help others.”

She added: “Everyone at Sheffield Children’s were amazing whilst I was staying with Mia. They took the time to explain everything in detail, but not in an overly clinical way – they used words and descriptions everyone can understand and made sure I knew what was happening.

“There were lots of people who wanted to say goodbye to Mia and the ward made sure everyone could visit and had the time to see her. They were so kind and patient with me and the rest of the family, although it’s still a blur I am really grateful for the support I had in such a difficult time.

“The team were absolutely amazing. As well as making sure I had time with Mia while they sorted everything for donating her organs, they helped us with a keepsake box too with handprints and other things to remember her by. They were always quietly there if I needed them but gave me the time I needed with her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of Mia’s organs being donated, five people received life saving transplants.

Louise Higgs, Specialist Organ Donation Nurse at Sheffield Children’s, said: “As a specialist nurse in organ donation, we know that no one expects to make this decision about organ donation.

“Mia has made such a huge impact on the lives of five people following her donation. We know the decision to donate the organs of a loved one can be difficult, but we are so grateful to Mia’s family who supported her donation and in turn, saved the lives of so many people.”