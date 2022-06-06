The glamorous judge celebrated the Platinum Jubilee in style with the bespoke Union Flag gown for the show on June 3.

It was the work of boutique Sheffield brand Hall of Sheldon Hall, which was launched out of Hillsborough in 2015 and has taken the fashion world by storm.

Hours before hitting the stage for the fifth and final semi-final night of the national ITV talent show, Amanda was also spotted on Piccadilly Circus in the eye-catching gown for a impromptu fashion shoot.

The Sheffield creation featured a red swimsuit style top and a taffeta gown layered with the colours of the Union Flag.

The Union Flag is a prominent theme in House of Sheldon Hall’s work.

The brand was launched by Steven Sheldon and Emma Hall out of their council home in Hillsborough before opening their first store in Meadowhall, and has since been showcased on some of the most exclusive runways in the world.

Amanda Holden wore a dress designed by Sheffield's own House of Sheldon Hall at Friday's live show of Britain's Got Talent. Image by Tom Dymond and ITV.

They make their items at the request of customers, and have previously worked with the likes of British Vogue, Elle, Tatler and Lady Gaga.

The House of Sheldon Hall was not Sheffield’s only appearance in this year’s Britain’s Got Talent contest, after the city’s-own ‘shy’ operatic busker Maxwell Thorpe sailed through to the finals.

Maxwell wowed judges with his belting voice at his audition but lost out on the night to comedian Axel Blake.