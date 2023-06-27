“This is a truly heart-breaking loss of an amazing hockey player with a very bright future.”

The UK’s ice hockey world is today mourning the loss of “one of the most talented” young players in the sport.

Alex Graham, from Dronfield, was only signed full-time to Sheffield Steelers on May 26. He was poised to embark on his first year as a full-time professional and was recognised internationally as a rising star.

Tributes have poured in from clubs and organisations from across the UK ice hockey scene, naming Alex as a unique talent and "a lovely lad". Picture: Dean Woolley

So far, the authorities have not made clear any possible causes behind the sudden passing, and his family have appealed for privacy at this time.

For British ice hockey, it is also a blow of unimaginable proportions, as countless heartbroken tributes shared in the past 24 hours have attested to, with a spokesperson for the Steelers naming him “an outstanding talent about to make his mark on the professional game”.

Alex first turned heads from a young age in his hometown and has been on the ice from as young as five years old, learning to play with Sheffield Ice Hockey Academy and the Best of British Ice Hockey Camps UK.

BOBIHC UK said in a statement: “This is a truly heart-breaking loss of an amazing hockey player with a very bright future, but also a lovely lad we have known since we started hockey camps in Sheffield in 2006.

Alex Graham only signed his first full time contract for the Sheffield Steelers on May 26. But, tragically, he passed away on June 24. He was 20.

“Alex was a participant on our camps for many years from a young age and was one of the finest talents we ever had the pleasure to work with – to watch him blossom into the player and man he became was a privilege. Alex was recently a coach within our program, working with the kids who aspired to be like him.

“Words cannot express the sadness we feel today – the hockey world has lost one way too young.”

Alex came through his junior career mainly representing Bradford and Sheffield, as well as representing England U15s, U18s and U20s levels, and even Great Britain.

He made the switch to Bradford Bulldogs IHC in 2015, where he stayed for two seasons.

Alex Graham being mobbed by his Sheffield Steelers team mates. Alex was touted as an up and coming talent ready to make his mark on international ice hockey. Pic: Dean Woolley

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Bulldogs wrote: “[Alex] was and always will be one of our own, one of the most talented pups to ever come through our junior ranks.

"But this isn’t about hockey, this is about a young life so tragically cut short. Our thoughts, warmest wishes and prayers are with his family now and always.”

As a senior player, Alex represented Sheffield Steeldogs and was a key player in their recent successes. The ‘made in Sheffield’ club said: “Having been a Steeldogs prospect and then made his senior debut on his 16th birthday, he had been part our family over the past few years, and to lose one of our own, at such a young age is devastating.

“Words cannot explain our feelings at this moment but we send our sincerest condolences to his family, his friends and those who played alongside him.”

Alex Graham, pictured celebrating scoring against the Cardiff Devils. Picture: Hayley Roberts