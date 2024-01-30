Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An animal charity says it is "staggering" how a handsome Staffy in its care has gone 255 days without finding a home.

Stanley has been waiting at RSPCA Chesterfield for someone to welcome him into their family for the best part of eight months.

RSPCA Chesterfield is looking for a forever home for handsome Staffy x Cane Corso cross Stanley, aged seven, who has had a "tough start to life."

"He is one happy boy who deserves nothing but the best," reads a post on the charity’s Facebook.

"First thing in the morning Stanley will always bring you something. A ball. A raggy. A chew. Something, anything. It hangs from his mouth, anointed with his slobber… He’s generous like that is Stanley.

"Every aspect of his life so far should, by all reasonable expectations, have rooted out any loveliness, cast off all tenderness, and exiled his gentleness; yet it hasn’t."

The post says Stanley lived in "some kind of scrapyard" before he was rescued and came into the charity’s care "with his skin scoured and his ears infected".

The post reads: "Stanley is personable and friendly, indiscriminately so, and endears himself with an ease that belies his background. His basic training will still need some work – as should be expected from his unorthodox life – but he will be a willing and eager student.