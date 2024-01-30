Step towards new powers to tackle anti-social behaviour in Sheffield city centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members of the council’s communities, parks and leisure policy committee agreed at their meeting yesterday (January 29) to go ahead with consultation on a proposed draft Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO).

The move was opposed by local democracy campaigner Ruth Hubbard, who urged councillors to throw out the idea. She asked a series of questions about the proposals before councillors debated the issue.

The committee heard that the consultation is likely to be launched on February 9 on the council’s Have Your Say website (https://haveyoursay.sheffield.gov.uk/).

A map of the area of Sheffield city centre that would be affected by a proposed Public Spaces Protection Order that Sheffield City Council has now put out for public consultation

The proposals would restrict drinking alcohol on the streets, begging, loitering near cash machines or bank or supermarket doorways, drug use, urinating or defecating in a public space.

A report to the committee mentioned the “ambitious plans” to revitalise the city centre now coming to fruition and stressed: “Sheffield is one of the safest cities in the UK.”

Problems

It said that the proposal has been brought forward because current powers “are limited to tackling the behaviour of identified individuals, businesses or organisations”. It said that evidence had been gathered from stakeholders and partners, including the police and city centre businesses, to identify what the problems are.

Sheffield City Council Green Party member Coun Marieanne Elliot voiced reservations about a proposed Public Spaces Protection Order for Sheffield city centre that is intended to help tackle anti-social behaviour. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

The survey showed that 71 out of 97 businesses that replied said that anti-social behaviour has increased, with 79 seeing it on a daily basis.

The area would include South Street Park, the railway station and pedestrian underpasses near the city centre.

The report said that a variety of specialist outreach work is taking place to help rough sleepers. It added: “There is a small minority of clients who, despite the ongoing work of services, remain at significant risk and vulnerability.

“Although allocated to relevant workers, some clients do not engage. They frequently become involved in risky and persistent low-level crime and ASB (anti-social behaviour), placing themselves and others at risk and often present as chaotic and aggressive.”

Ms Hubbard said that she was concerned the powers would be too wide-ranging. She asked: “Is a group of students sitting in a green space having a can of beer at the end of an exam a problem?”

‘Gobsmacked’

She added: “And where is the evidence that passive begging affects the quality of life of the more fortunate majority? Do we really want to stop a child who has lost their bus fare asking passers-by if they can help?”

She also objected to “airbrushing or cleansing” public spaces of people who struggle to or do not want to conform during a cost-of-living crisis.

Coun Marieanne Elliot said that she shared similar concerns to Ms Hubbard. On being told that the proposed PSPO is “a tool in the toolbox among a range of tools”, she replied: “It is a very blunt tool that doesn’t address the root causes.”

Green Party colleague Coun Bernard Little said he was “gobsmacked” that city centre ward councillors did not appear to have been included in the initial discussions. He urged the consultation to include a wide range of community and voluntary groups and organisations.

Coun Janet Ridler said: “I think it’s clear from this very extensive and thorough report that an issue has been raised by more than one agency of persistent anti-social behaviour that’s been perceived to be threatening.