Rethink on unhealthy vending machines in Sheffield leisure centres after young people’s protest

Coun Marieanne Elliot mentioned the issue during a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s communities, parks and leisure committee (January 29). She said: “We had young people coming to us with worries about healthy food in leisure centres.

“They showed us vending machines with brand advertising all over them, strategically placed in the most visible places, and then we’ve got the water coolers in an area where no-one can see them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s a strange inconsistency when we’re talking about health and wellbeing.”

Sheffield leisure centres such as Ponds Forge International Sports Centre will have healthier food and drink offers, members of Sheffield City Council were told

Kate Clark, council sport and leisure facilities officer, responded that the council is looking for a new sport and leisure facilities food operator, with recommendations in the paperwork about high-fat, high-sugar products and how they should be displayed.

She said that the issues had been raised by Bite Back, which is a young people’s campaign advocating access to healthy food. “The photographs were definitely a bit of a shock in that,” said Ms Clark.

The discussion took place when Ms Clark gave an update about a successful launch of the council’s new sport and leisure strategy.

The strategy aims to get getting Sheffielders moving more, inspire sporting achievement, get people active in their own neighbourhoods, create active environments and promote health and wellbeing.

Councillors watched a video that highlighted some of the projects that are successfully helping a diverse range of Sheffielders to enjoy becoming more active.