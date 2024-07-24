Dad issues heartbreaking tribute following horror crash near Barnsley which killed his son and family

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 24th Jul 2024, 09:18 BST
A man whose son died in a horror crash in which six people in total lost their lives has paid tribute to him.

Shane Roller, aged 33, died alongside his partner Shannen Morgan, 30 and two of their three daughters - Rubie Morgan-Roller, 9, and Lillie Morgan-Roller, 4 - when the Ford Focus they were travelling in was involved in a collision with a motorbike.

A family-of-four died alongside a couple on a motorbike following a horror crash between Barnsley and WakefieldA family-of-four died alongside a couple on a motorbike following a horror crash between Barnsley and Wakefield
A family-of-four died alongside a couple on a motorbike following a horror crash between Barnsley and Wakefield | National World

Husband and wife, Christopher Barton, 56, and Janine Barton, 48, who were on the bike, also died in the horror crash on the A61 between Barnsley and Newmillerdam, Wakefield, last Sunday afternoon.

Shane’s dad, Graham Roller, paid tribute to his son and family in a Facebook post.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collisionPolice are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision | James Hardisty

He wrote: “On Sunday we lost part of our family, Shane Roller, Shannen Morgan and two beautiful little granddaughters in a terrible car accident.

“Shane wasn't just a son but an amazing father and he had a heart of gold.

“Shannen our daughter-in-law was funny and was also an amazing mum and they thought the world of their little family.

“They will be very much missed by everyone that knew them, but they will always be in our hearts and thoughts forever.

“Fly high and stay safe together. Love you more than words can say.”

Shane’s brother, Callum Roller, has also paid tribute to the family.

He wrote: “Honestly lost for words. We lost two of our nieces, my sister-in-law and my amazing brother in a car accident... I’m absolutely heartbroken.

“I’m gonna miss all of you! It’s absolutely broken my heart and it’s absolutely broke both side of families!

“You all had a heart of gold and gonna miss you all like crazy! We are all in absolute shock.”

