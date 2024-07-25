Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Loved ones have issued a plea to two Hollywood stars to help support a child from Barnsley who was orphaned in a tragic car crash on the A61 on Sunday.

Organisers of a fundraiser for the youngster, whose mother Shannen Morgan, father Shane Rollerand younger sisters Rubie Morgan-Roller, aged nine, and Lillie Morgan-Roller, four, died in a collision with motorbike, are now hoping to arrange a message of support from actors from the Netflix series Stranger Things.

The child, who The Star is not naming, is a fan of the show and those who are looking after her are hoping a video message of support a can be arranged from its stars, Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shane Roller, his partner, Shannen Morgan who, along with two of their daughters, Lillie Morgan-Roller and Rubie Morgan-Roller, died following a collision between a car and a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon in which four adults and two children died.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Family friend Paul Hepple said: “We are absolutely overwhelmed by the incredible generosity and love that has poured in from around the world. Thanks to your amazing donations, we have raised over £360,000 to support (the youngster) during this unimaginably difficult time and well into her future.

“This global reach of compassion and kindness is truly heartwarming, and we cannot thank you enough.” He said the child was being incredibly brave, showing strength beyond her years. He added: “She’s surrounded by love and support, and we’re all doing our best to keep her spirits high with fun activities and distractions.

Lillie Morgan-Roller and Rubie Morgan-Roller.

“Whether it’s playing games, watching her favorite shows, or simply spending time with her family and friends, we are all committed to helping (her) find moments of joy.

“As a special treat, we know that (she) would be over the moon to receive a video message from her favorite actors, Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown. She adores Stranger Things, and Finn has a special place in her heart (she thinks he’s very cute!).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If anyone has connections or can help make this happen, it would mean the world to (the bereaved girl).”

He said the family also wanted to extend deepest gratitude to people who had offered professional advice and support, whose guidance had been invaluable in helping them get through.

The crash on Sunday also killed the couple who had been on the motorbike, married couple Christopher and Janine Barton, also from Barnsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving