A-Level results for Sheffield triplets means it’s soon time to part ways

Fowler triplets - Alfie Economics at Uni of Warwick, Josie International Media & Communications Studies at Uni of Nottingham, Tilly gap year to gain experience to apply for Paramedic Science in 2022. A Level Results day at Silverdale School

Now, a set of triplets from Sheffield are facing up to how they will soon have to part ways with each other after receiving their A-Level results yesterday.

After 18 years together, Josie, Tilly and Alfie Fowler are off to their own corners of the country to pursue their own careers.

But, as Josie describes it, they’re trying not to think about it.

"I’ve been putting that thought off for a while now,” said the teenager from Parkhead. “I don’t want to think about it because I’m so used to having someone to live with who knows what I’m thinking and going through.

"Even if when I go to uni I’ll be living with people my age, it’s not the same as being related like this. It’s going to be so weird being apart from each other.”

Yesterday’s A-Levels Results day was the end of an 18-year-old journey for the three Fowler siblings, who also shared primary school together at Dobcroft Junior School before joining Silverdale School for their GCSEs and A-Levels. Josie and Tilly also shared their A-Level drama class together.

At Silverdale School yesterday, the three opened their envelopes to a brilliant set of results and confirmation they were all set to go their separate ways.

Josie will use her AAB in Sociology, Eng Lit and Drama to study International Media and Communications at the University of Nottingham. Tilly, who earned a distinction in health and social care is taking a gap year to gain experience ahead of taking paramedic science in 2022, and Alfie is heading to the University of Warwick to study Economics using the A* he earned in the subject.

Alfie said: “We’ve spent alot of time together and made some nice memories. It’s going to be very strange not having them around.”