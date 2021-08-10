LIVE: A Level results day 2021 as Sheffield students find out their grades

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has said “employers can have real confidence” in the grades awarded to pupils.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: “This is a culmination of 13 years in education, I think we should be incredibly proud of their achievements, incredibly proud of the grades that they achieve.”

He said: “We do have a rigorous system of grading and awarding. People have been awarded this grade on the basis of evidence.

“We took a difficult decision, and that decision was children were to be assessed on what they had been taught. We have seen various amounts of disruption around the country and children’s experiences have been different.