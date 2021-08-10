LIVE: A Level results day 2021 as Sheffield students find out their grades
Students across Sheffield will find out their A Level results today at schools and sixth form colleges across the city.
This year’s exams were cancelled for the second year running, leaving teachers to assess their students and award grades based on a range of evidence.
Pupils are due to receive their results from around 8am today and we’ll keep you updated on this live blog with all the latest news as we share success stories from across Sheffield and provide information and advice for those who did not receive the grades they wanted and are having to go through clearing or consider new options.
We’ll be with students at Sheffield Park Academy as they get their results this morning and we’ll have photos and reaction from other schools across the city.
Keep updating this page for the latest results and stories.
If you want to share your A Level news with us today, whether you’re a school sharing your results or a proud parent, please email [email protected]
A-level results day in Sheffield LIVE: latest news from schools and colleges across the city
Last updated: Tuesday, 10 August, 2021, 10:42
- Students across Sheffield are getting their A-level results today
A Level results hit record high as almost 50% of pupils land A and A* grades
The proportion of A Level students awarded an A or A* grade for has surged to a record high this year, after exams were cancelled for a second consecutive year due to Covid-19.
Thousands of students have instead been given grades determined by teachers, with pupils assessed only on what they have been taught during the pandemic.
‘Employers can have real confidence in grades awarded'
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has said “employers can have real confidence” in the grades awarded to pupils.
Speaking to Sky News, he said: “This is a culmination of 13 years in education, I think we should be incredibly proud of their achievements, incredibly proud of the grades that they achieve.”
He said: “We do have a rigorous system of grading and awarding. People have been awarded this grade on the basis of evidence.
“We took a difficult decision, and that decision was children were to be assessed on what they had been taught. We have seen various amounts of disruption around the country and children’s experiences have been different.
“But still, you have a very clear grading system, you still see children who are achieving A*s, As, Bs, Cs, have really achieved so very, very much, and I think employers can have real confidence in the grades that they get. Let’s not forget this is an unprecedented year.”
‘Fingers crossed you all get the results you hoped for’
A Sheffield councillor has shared this message of good luck for all students getting their results today
Another results day where nothing is as we expected
Here’s what our editor Nancy Fielder has to say about another very different day when it comes to A Level results.