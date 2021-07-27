The NHS Covid-19 Vaccination Programme England has delivered 70 million doses of the life-saving Covid jab so far.

Since offering the first dose outside of clinical trials in December, the health service has averaged almost 10 million doses given each month.

And now the jab is available to anybody over the age of 18, who can book appointments via their local GP or through going to a walk-in clinic.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greg Fell.

While nearly seven in 10 people aged 18 and over are fully protected, health leaders are urging anyone yet to get their jab, particularly young people, to come forward this weekend and take up the offer to protect themselves, their friends and family.

Sheffield’s director of public health, Greg Fell, said: “I cannot say strongly enough how important it is to get fully vaccinated – it’s our best way back to some sense of normality.

“Wearing a mask or face covering in busy indoor places, meeting up outdoors or in well ventilated-places, and thinking about how close you do get to people when you’re socialising can all [also] make a real difference.

“Get tested regularly, and self-isolate immediately if you need to, for example if you have symptoms or you’ve been told you’ve in contact with someone who tested positive.

“Think about the many people working in retail and hospitality too, and please treat them with respect and do what they ask of you where they have extra safety measures in place. We just need to take some care, and think about ourselves and the wellbeing of others.”

More than 600,000 people were jabbed last weekend as part of the NHS ‘Grab a jab’ campaign thanks to staff who set up pop-up clinics and walk-in vaccination centres across the country, with sites still available this weekend and people able to continue to book through the National Booking Service (NBS).

GP, NHS medical director for primary care, and deputy senior responsible officer for the vaccine programme, Dr Nikki Kanani, said: “The NHS has delivered 70 million doses across England in just over seven months, giving protection against coronavirus to more than 39 million people and saving thousands of lives from this deadly disease.

“This milestone could not have been achieved without the tireless efforts of NHS staff and volunteers up and down the country, working day in and day out to deliver the biggest vaccination drive in health service history.

“Although almost seven in 10 adults are now fully vaccinated, as we see a rise in Covid cases in the community once again, there has never been a more important time to get yourself protected: it remains the best way to protect yourself, your friends and your family, so particularly young people who are yet to come forward, this is the single most important thing you can do this weekend.”

Everyone aged 18 or over is now eligible for a lifesaving Covid-19 jab and the NHS is urging people to come forward as soon as possible.