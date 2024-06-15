3 . The first monarch of England was declared here

For many years, England consisted of various Anglo-Saxon kingdoms. It was in Dore, Sheffield, in 829 AD that King Ecgbert of Wessex effectively became the first monarch of a united England. After conquering Mercia he led his army north to Dore to take on the Northumbrians, and there they offered him 'submission and peace'. His rule as the 'first overlord of all England' did not last long and many historians consider Athelstan, who ruled from 927 to 939, to be first true king of England. Janet Ridler is pictured here with the Dore Stone on the village green which marks King Ecgbert's moment of triumph. The area's history is also reflected in the name of King Ecgbert School. | National World Photo: Dean Atkins