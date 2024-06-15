Mention Sheffield to someone and they’ll probably know it’s famous for steel.
Perhaps they’ll be able to tell you too that it’s the home of football, which boasts the world’s first club and the oldest stadium.
But here are some interesting facts few people from outside of Sheffield, and even many of those who call it home, probably don’t know about the Steel City.
From royalty to mushy peas, and a particularly grisly tale, how many of these fascinating titbits about Sheffield past and present do you know?
1. It's the morris dancing capital of the world
It's the quintessentially English tradition in which jauntily clad enthusiasts dance around tapping sticks and jingling the bells strapped to their legs. Sheffield is reportedly home to more active morris dancing sides than anywhere else in the country. The city is also famous for sword dancing. | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Andrew Roe Photography
2. Sheffield gave the world Cup a Soup and mushy peas in a tin
Batchelors, which is famous for Cup a Soup and tinned peas, including mushy peas, was founded in Sheffield in 1895. It really took off after launching processed peas, which had been soaked and canned, saving householders a job. In 1937, the firm opened a huge new factory at Wadsley Bridge, covering 12 acres. It remained open until 1982, when Batchelors closed the site, ending its links with Sheffield. Production today takes place in Worksop and Ashford. | Sheffield Newspapers
3. The first monarch of England was declared here
For many years, England consisted of various Anglo-Saxon kingdoms. It was in Dore, Sheffield, in 829 AD that King Ecgbert of Wessex effectively became the first monarch of a united England. After conquering Mercia he led his army north to Dore to take on the Northumbrians, and there they offered him 'submission and peace'. His rule as the 'first overlord of all England' did not last long and many historians consider Athelstan, who ruled from 927 to 939, to be first true king of England. Janet Ridler is pictured here with the Dore Stone on the village green which marks King Ecgbert's moment of triumph. The area's history is also reflected in the name of King Ecgbert School. | National World Photo: Dean Atkins
4. Cyclists owe the city a big debt
Sheffield's hills make it an occasionally demanding place in which to cycle, but cyclists everywhere owe the city a debt of gratitude. It was here the ubiquitous Sheffield Stand bike rack was invented, supposedly when citizens were trying to find a use for some old gas piping. Someone suggested bending the pipes into a square arch to which people could attach their bikes, and it remains one of the most popular ways of keeping bicycles secure. | National World Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.