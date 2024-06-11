But a lot has changed since the comedy became an unlikely global hit upon its release in 1997.

These photos show the Sheffield locations from the film as they look now, 27 years after the film hit cinema screens.

They were taken by Thomas Duke, the man behind the hugely popular Instagram account steppingthroughfilm, who ingeniously recreates iconic film scenes by taking stills from those movies and matching them up with the real-life locations where they were shot.

He visited some of the most famous filming locations from The Full Monty last year to help publicise the Disney+TV series of the same name which caught up with Gaz, Dave and the rest of the gang a quarter of a century later in Sheffield.

With the exciting news that a second series of the Disney+ follow-up could be on the way, we’re sharing those photos again.

Thomas teamed up with Disney+ to trek around Sheffield rediscovering the sites used in The Full Monty, including The Blake Hotel, at the top of Sheffield’s steepest street; Sheffield and Tinsley Canal, near Bacon Lane Bridge; Parkwood Springs; and the former cinema on Idsworth Road, in Fir Vale, which stood in as the exterior of the club where Gaz, Dave and co famously revealed all.

Thomas said: “The most interesting aspect was seeing how much had changed – or how much hadn’t changed! A lot had remained rather similar with small changes here and there. All possible to visit in one day!

“I remember studying The Full Monty at university. It’s had such a huge impact on the British film industry, it’s quite incredible! Such a small film with a small budget... but it had the legs to make $250+ million with $3.5 million behind it?!”

Season one of The Full Monty TV series, featuring the original cast, including Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Paul Barber and Tom Wilkinson, is available to watch on Disney+.

The Full Monty Photographs have been taken to show where scenes were shot in the original Full Monty film to show what places look like now compared to then

The Blake Hotel The Blake Hotel, on Blake Street, which is officially Sheffield's steepest street, and featured in The Full Monty film.

Carpet and furniture store Lifestyle Furniture & Carpet store on Idsworth Road, in Fir Vale, Sheffield, is a former cinema which stood in as the exterior of the club where the group of unemployed steelworkers stripped to make ends meet in The Full Monty film. The interior scenes were filmed at the old Shiregreen Club, which is now closed and was recently damaged in a fire.