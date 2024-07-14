But if you’re not from Sheffield, some of the words and phrases which are unique to the city might leave you baffled.
Sheffield’s dialect includes some wonderfully colourful expressions, often lending a lyrical lilt to the most prosaic of sentences.
Some are better known than others, like ‘mardy’, which was popularised by the Arctic Monkeys’ song Mardy Bum, or ‘love’, an everyday greeting which inspired the title of Richard Hawley’s latest album, In This City They Call You Love.
Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails
The acclaimed singer-songwriter explained how ‘love’ is used to refer to people all the time in Sheffield, and, in a world where the news can be quite depressing, this was something which he found ‘quite beautiful’.
Here are some of the words and phrases which you’ll probably only be familiar with if you live in or around Sheffield, several of which were suggested by our readers.
How many of these do you know and which do you use or hear regularly?