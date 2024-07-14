18 of the best words and expressions which are unique to Sheffield - and what they mean

By Robert Cumber
Published 14th Jul 2024, 05:45 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2024, 12:24 BST

Sheffielders certainly have a way with words.

But if you’re not from Sheffield, some of the words and phrases which are unique to the city might leave you baffled.

Sheffield’s dialect includes some wonderfully colourful expressions, often lending a lyrical lilt to the most prosaic of sentences.

Some are better known than others, like ‘mardy’, which was popularised by the Arctic Monkeys’ song Mardy Bum, or ‘love’, an everyday greeting which inspired the title of Richard Hawley’s latest album, In This City They Call You Love.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter explained how ‘love’ is used to refer to people all the time in Sheffield, and, in a world where the news can be quite depressing, this was something which he found ‘quite beautiful’.

Here are some of the words and phrases which you’ll probably only be familiar with if you live in or around Sheffield, several of which were suggested by our readers.

How many of these do you know and which do you use or hear regularly?

This Sheffield landmark seems to crop up a fair bit in the city’s vernacular. Martin Ede recalled the phrase: “Get thissen weshed, thar as black as Wicker Arches.” Others, including Anne Moulds, said they were more familiar with the expression ‘wide as Wicker Arches’.

1. Wide/Black as Wicker Arches

While most of the rest of the country says ‘until’, Sheffield likes to be different by saying ‘while’.

2. Nine while five

Thanks to Sheffield’s finest, the Arctic Monkeys, and their song Mardy Bum, this word – meaning grumpy or sulky – is probably known more widely than other Sheffield sayings.

3. Mardy

If you're in Sheffield, it's not a bap or a roll. It is and always will be a breadcake

4. Breadcake

