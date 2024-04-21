14 of the proudest moments in Sheffield's history, from sporting glory to film awards and industrial firsts

They are the moments which unite the city and make Sheffielders’ chests swell with pride.

Sheffield has plenty to be proud of, from its world-conquering sportsmen and women to the great bands it has produced, and the engineering firsts which made the city an industrial powerhouse.

These are some of our favourite moments from throughout Sheffield’s history, when the city’s achievements have made it sparkle on the national or international stage.

How many do you remember and which other moments do you think we should have included?

1. Discovery of stainless steel

The discovery of stainless steel in 1913 by Harry Brearley revolutionised the metal industry in Sheffield and around the world. Brearley, who grew up as one of nine children in a poor family in Burngreave, left school to work as a cellar boy aged 12. He later became a bottle washer in the laboratory at Firth's and began studying metallurgy, at which he excelled. He was working at Brown-Firth's research laboratory on Blackmore Street, Attercliffe, when he made the groundbreaking discovery that adding chromium during the production of steel made it resistant to rusting and corrosion. Photo: Roger Nadal

2. Football's greatest player acknowledge's world's oldest football club

Sheffield FC are the world's oldest football club, having been formed in 1857. On their 150th anniversary in 2007, the game's greatest player, Pele, visited Sheffield to learn more about the club's proud history. Pele, pictured here with the club's chairman Richard Tims, famously said: "Without Sheffield FC there wouldn't be a me." Photo: YPN

3. Michael Vaughan reclaims the Ashes Michael Vaughan,Civic Reception at the Town Hall.Pictured is Michael on the balcony of the Town Hall

Sheffield's own Michael Vaughan captained England to victory over Australia in the 2005 Ashes, ending an 18-year wait to win one of cricket's most famous prizes. He was honoured with a civic reception at Sheffield Town Hall, with huge crowds turning out to celebrate his achievement. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4. First Briton on Space

Helen Sharman, who grew up in Grenoside, sent Sheffield pride soaring when she became the first Briton in space in May 1991 Photo: Helen Sharman PR

