1 . Discovery of stainless steel

The discovery of stainless steel in 1913 by Harry Brearley revolutionised the metal industry in Sheffield and around the world. Brearley, who grew up as one of nine children in a poor family in Burngreave, left school to work as a cellar boy aged 12. He later became a bottle washer in the laboratory at Firth's and began studying metallurgy, at which he excelled. He was working at Brown-Firth's research laboratory on Blackmore Street, Attercliffe, when he made the groundbreaking discovery that adding chromium during the production of steel made it resistant to rusting and corrosion. Photo: Roger Nadal