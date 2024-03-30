1 . Liquorice Allsorts

Liquorice Allorts are among the UK's best-loved sugary treats. They were first produced in 1899 at the Bassett's factory in Sheffield, where they are still made today at what is now the Mondelez factory in Owlerton, which also makes Jelly Babies and Trebor Mints. Legend has it that Liquorice Allsorts came about as the result of a happy accident when Bassett's salesman Charlie Thompson tripped while carrying separate trays of liquorice and paste candies to show a customer, who was impressed by the jumbled-up mixture and placed an order. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers