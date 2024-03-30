The city and its people are responsible for many inventions, from engineering firsts to fantastic foods.
To set the record straight, we've put together this list of the best things Sheffield has given the world.
1. Liquorice Allsorts
Liquorice Allorts are among the UK's best-loved sugary treats. They were first produced in 1899 at the Bassett's factory in Sheffield, where they are still made today at what is now the Mondelez factory in Owlerton, which also makes Jelly Babies and Trebor Mints. Legend has it that Liquorice Allsorts came about as the result of a happy accident when Bassett's salesman Charlie Thompson tripped while carrying separate trays of liquorice and paste candies to show a customer, who was impressed by the jumbled-up mixture and placed an order. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. The collapsible umbrella
The world's first successful collapsible umbrella frame, the Paragon, was developed at Samuel Fox's factory in Stocksbridge, Sheffield, in 1851. This statue at the entrance to what is today the popular Fox Valley shopping centre pays tribute to Samuel Fox and his most famous invention. Photo: Wessex Archaeology
3. Henderson's Relish
Henderson's Relish is an essential item on any dinner table in Sheffield, where it has been made using a secret recipe since 1885. The wider world is now slowly waking up to the wonders of the tangy, vegan condiment which can improve almost any dish. Photo: National World
4. Football
Sheffield is the birthplace of modern football and home to the world's oldest club, Sheffield FC, and the oldest ground, Hallam FC's Sandygate stadium. Possibly the world's greatest ever footballer, Pele, once said of Sheffield FC's role in developing the beautiful game as we know it that without them 'there wouldn't be a me'. Photo: Steve Hutton
